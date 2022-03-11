Readers’ letters: Dons need the Sir Alec touch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What on earth is going on or obviously not going on at Pittodrie? As a Dons fan for close on 80 years I have seldom been as disappointed by the team’s performance as at the present time.

To be now into March without a league victory this calendar year is a disgrace for a club of Aberdeen’s standing.

The visit of Sir Alec recently brought back memories of that glorious period in the 1980s when a young man with a rare talent fashioned a group of decent players into a great team that for an all-too-brief period ended the dominance of the Glasgow giants on the Scottish game and added the name Aberdeen to the elite list of European Trophy winners.

Contrast that to the present dire situation. A glance at the premier league table sees the Dons languishing in the lower reaches with the usual suspects a distance above, and even “young upstarts” Livingston and Ross County forging ahead.

Remember when Aberdeen were claiming victory over Bayern Munich and Hamburg on their way to European glory, Ross County were playing Buckie Thistle and Huntly in the Highland League?

Now it is debatable which has the better squad.

IR, Laurencekirk.

Pull socks up SPFL

Like many, I was amazed that Rangers managed to get £12 million for reserve full back Nathan Patterson, on his recent move to Everton. I said at the time – was the boy good enough to play his way into the first team and displace more experienced full backs?

The answer would appear to be no, following being hooked against a non-league side and subsequently dropped from the first team squad. Hopefully young Calvin Ramsey will take a long, hard think before he leaves Aberdeen for no more than bigger wages.

The quality of the SPFL is flawed, meaning a huge step up in quality for those who leave.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.