Readers’ letters: Dons need the Sir Alec touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Dons need the Sir Alec touch

By EE readers
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson with the new statue in his honour.
Sir Alex Ferguson with the new statue in his honour.

What on earth is going on or obviously not going on at Pittodrie? As a Dons fan for close on 80 years I have seldom been as disappointed by the team’s performance as at the present time.

To be now into March without a league victory this calendar year is a disgrace for a club of Aberdeen’s standing.

The visit of Sir Alec recently brought back memories of that glorious period in the 1980s when a young man with a rare talent fashioned a group of decent players into a great team that for an all-too-brief period ended the dominance of the Glasgow giants on the Scottish game and added the name Aberdeen to the elite list of European Trophy winners.

Contrast that to the present dire situation. A glance at the premier league table sees the Dons languishing in the lower reaches with the usual suspects a distance above, and even “young upstarts” Livingston and Ross County forging ahead.

Remember when Aberdeen were claiming victory over Bayern Munich and Hamburg on their way to European glory, Ross County were playing Buckie Thistle and Huntly in the Highland League?

Now it is debatable which has the better squad.

IR, Laurencekirk.

Pull socks up SPFL

Like many, I was amazed that Rangers managed to get £12 million for reserve full back Nathan Patterson, on his recent move to Everton. I said at the time – was the boy good enough to play his way into the first team and displace more experienced full backs?

The answer would appear to be no, following being hooked against a non-league side and subsequently dropped from the first team squad. Hopefully young Calvin Ramsey will take a long, hard think before he leaves Aberdeen for no more than bigger wages.

The quality of the SPFL is flawed, meaning a huge step up in quality for those who leave.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]