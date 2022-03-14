Readers’ letters: Nuclear deterrent is now essential

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Ian Blackford reiterates the SNP’s commitment to the concept of Scotland’s nuclear disarmament and bizarrely cites Putin’s threats as proof that the deterrence must be removed.

Ukraine remains the only country in the world to have completed a nuclear disarmament process.

The tragic events there and the now-patent worthlessness of the guarantees on which that process was based should serve as a stark warning of the threat that this policy of the SNP poses, not only to the Union, but to the peace and security of Scotland itself.

Caleb Whiteside, Boddam, Aberdeenshire.

Ease pain of bills with temporary tax cuts on fuel

Sir, – Fuel bills are set to rise, but a lot of the cost that I pay is tax.

If the UK Government lowers VAT and fuel tax temporarily, this would help us all.

If fuel goes up, they would still get the same amount of tax.

At present, if the costs go up, so does their tax.

Tom Watt, Lee Crescent North, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Refugee support must be priority

Sir, – Our main focus right now is to get as many Ukrainian people to safety as quickly as possible, by whatever means are available.

No mention has been made of the massive logistical challenge this will entail with regard to the potentially vast numbers of people looking for safety and sanctuary in the UK.

Some form of forward planning is required by the UK Government.

There will be issues as to where to locate the refugees, language problems and school and education facilities will have to be arranged, as will access to healthcare and employment.

Many of these people will be severely traumatised. They have come from a chaos that we could not even begin to imagine. Therefore, there must be some structure put in place for them to access help.

Getting them here is only the beginning. They have a long journey ahead of them.

We as a nation must do everything possible with regard to the challenges ahead to ensure that our infrastructure is able to support the Ukrainian people in the best way we possibly can.

Christine McLellan, Duffus, Elgin.

SNP need reality check on Trident

Sir, – Reading comments by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford that due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now would be a good time to get rid of Trident, I would think now would be a good time to strengthen our defences, as the government is bent on reducing defence spending.

What planet is he living on? To refer to a quote by Winston Churchill, a country wanting peace must be ready for war.

A reality check is long overdue.

Duncan MacDonald, Drumdyre Road, Dingwall, Ross-shire.

Taste of winter back in the day

Sir, – There has been extensive coverage of the winter of 1962-63. Before then, there was a big storm in 1953.

And what of the big storm in 1947? That really was a storm. The sna lay ahin’ the dykes until May. Oor mams had to go wie a tractor and bogie to Brechin for essential supplies.

No pizzas and ready-meals, no pre-packaged fruit and veg on plastic trays, and certainly no BOGOF items.

My aunt, now 92, helped me compile a list of the essential supplies in my recall.

I had missed the marrow bones, the ration of boilin’ beef and pease meal for Granda’s brose.

Are there any readers who would like to share?

Rosemary Murray, Westhill, Aberdeenshire.