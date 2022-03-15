Readers’ letters: Voting for Boris beggars belief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaflets from the Conservative Party in Scotland and other unionist parties are being delivered to homes now.

Local unionists are trying to claim credit for many things while failing to realise people can see the damage being done by their parties to the average family. It beggars belief anyone can support the party in charge in Westminster.

The prime minister has normalised failing to be truthful and his privileged cabal in Parliament can be seen braying and sniggering while he does so. They mainly act like this when Scottish politicians attempt to speak. He constantly asserts the UK is world-beating but it is in fact a global laughing stock.

The lost track and trace money, cash for peerages, the abandonment of helpers in Afghanistan, Windrush deportations, Grenfell, the demonising of foreigners – the list is endless.

We see Russian people on television who have believed the propaganda Ukraine started this war, but it is also sad to see so many in the UK believe the propaganda from TV media and newspapers.

In light of the horrendous war, Russian oligarchs have had time to shift their money from the UK – elsewhere they have had assets seized.

The PM’s links are well documented. After the alleged Russian poisonings an emergency meeting was called by Nato to discuss sanctions.

True to form, Boris Johnson skipped his security detail and flew to Italy where he allegedly socialised with a man reported to be ex-KGB. Johnson later ennobled his son to the Lords.

The Tory Party has been compromised by so many vast Russian donations it could be argued the PM is a security threat to the UK.

Scotland should leave this union and improve our lives by ensuring Scottish money is spent here and our representatives are heard.

Ann Bowes

Where were MPs in 2014?

MPs stood in the Commons wearing blue and yellow ribbons while giving the Ukrainian ambassador an ovation.

What were they doing in 2003 when Blair and Bush launched an illegal invasion of Iraq? Where were they when Nato and Saudi Arabia bombed Libya and Yemen?

Why did the West start counting the dead in Ukraine on February 24 instead of in 2014?

Geoff Moore