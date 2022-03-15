Readers’ letters: Voting for Boris beggars belief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Voting for Boris beggars belief

By EE readers
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Leaflets from the Conservative Party in Scotland and other unionist parties are being delivered to homes now.

Local unionists are trying to claim credit for many things while failing to realise people can see the damage being done by their parties to the average family. It beggars belief anyone can support the party in charge in Westminster.

The prime minister has normalised failing to be truthful and his privileged cabal in Parliament can be seen braying and sniggering while he does so. They mainly act like this when Scottish politicians attempt to speak. He constantly asserts the UK is world-beating but it is in fact a global laughing stock.

The lost track and trace money, cash for peerages, the abandonment of helpers in Afghanistan, Windrush deportations, Grenfell, the demonising of foreigners – the list is endless.

We see Russian people on television who have believed the propaganda Ukraine started this war, but it is also sad to see so many in the UK believe the propaganda from TV media and newspapers.

In light of the horrendous war, Russian oligarchs have had time to shift their money from the UK – elsewhere they have had assets seized.

The PM’s links are well documented. After the alleged Russian poisonings an emergency meeting was called by Nato to discuss sanctions.

True to form, Boris Johnson skipped his security detail and flew to Italy where he allegedly socialised with a man reported to be ex-KGB. Johnson later ennobled his son to the Lords.

The Tory Party has been compromised by so many vast Russian donations it could be argued the PM is a security threat to the UK.

Scotland should leave this union and improve our lives by ensuring Scottish money is spent here and our representatives are heard.

Ann Bowes

Where were MPs in 2014?

MPs stood in the Commons wearing blue and yellow ribbons while giving the Ukrainian ambassador an ovation.

What were they doing in 2003 when Blair and Bush launched an illegal invasion of Iraq? Where were they when Nato and Saudi Arabia bombed Libya and Yemen?

Why did the West start counting the dead in Ukraine on February 24 instead of in 2014?

Geoff Moore

