Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: It’s time to open up Union Street

By EE readers
March 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:50 pm
Aberdeen City Council could prioritise pedestrianisation of Union Street.
Regarding your story about Union Street’s pedestrianisation, I was one who voted for the street to be opened up fully again.

I did laugh when I saw the artist’s impression of how it could be.

But the thing is, in the picture it is all young able-bodied people walking and cycling about on a busy beautiful day.

If the picture was depicting reality, we would have seen a not-so-nice day and with a lot less people going about. There would also be older people, some who are dependent on walking aids, and disabled people, maybe in a scooter or wheelchair, who would like to be able to get off the bus or be dropped off at the shop’s door instead of having to walk more than half a mile from the closest bus stop, maybe in the rain, to get to Union Street.

How about a thought for these people instead of all the able-bodied people who like to walk, run and cycle everywhere?

Bob Strachan, Kirkhill Road, Torry.

Whose crazy idea was it?

Maybe it’s about time the ruling administration councillors at Aberdeen City Council took a good look at themselves in light of the recent survey carried out by the Evening Express, which showed quite conclusively that an overwhelming majority wanted the return of traffic to Union Street

My question as a council tax payer is who at the council is responsible for this crazy idea, which at the end of the day will cost thousands of pounds of hard-earned tax-payers’ money to remove these ill-thought-out measures?

With a 12-week period to remove them, this smells of political opportunism – but what’s new?

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

