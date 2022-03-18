Readers’ letters: The folly of having nuclear weapons in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – A number of contributors to The Press and Journal have expressed their support for nuclear weapons in Scotland.

Perhaps they should research Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Using such weapons in the 21st Century would result in immediate retaliation and annihilation. Is this their end game?

We then come to nuclear power, by far the most expensive to construct, with unquantifiable decommissioning costs.

We are fortunate in Scotland to have many alternatives available to us.

To my mind, the major funding necessary for nuclear power would be better spent on perfecting wave/tidal generation, which would give us a reliable and constant source of power.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Land benefits from ‘green investment’

Sir, – Community Land Scotland’s position seeks to conflate ownership of land with the use of land for environmental outcomes.

The reality is that the emergence of “green investment” has the potential to provide existing landowners of all types with potential revenue streams and deliver wider benefit.

Green investment, like food production, creates jobs and economic activity and helps protect nature.

Community owners and farmers may well benefit from these new opportunities, which will in turn benefit the wider communities around them. However, these are very early days.

The fact that land across Scotland can make a significant contribution to addressing climate change is something to be welcomed and supported.

To date, there have been very few land acquisitions based solely on green investment, but if that increases, it could be very positive in that significant funds could flow into Scotland – benefiting nature, people and jobs.

Communities already have opportunities for to purchase land and property. Land prices, like all property prices, have increased in recent years, but this has been driven by a range of factors, including demand from purchasers other than green investors.

Community Land Scotland appear to assume that there are substantial amounts of money to be made just by owning land, whereas revenue from carbon or nature-based solutions usually depends upon long-term contracts and commitment to ongoing management, with the associated risks.

This potential revenue stream will be available to landowners of all types – including farmers, communities and environmental charities.

Stephen Young, head of policy, Scottish Land & Estates, Stuart House, Eskmills Business Park, Musselburgh.

West needs to do more in Ukraine

Sir, – I am totally appalled at reading of the death of the pregnant woman and the loss of her child at the bombed maternity hospital in Ukraine (The Press and Journal, March 15).

How long are we in the West going to sit back and do nothing more than send aid?

This indiscriminate assault has got to stop.

Between the UK and the USA, we have some of the best armed forces in the world who are more than capable of dealing with Vladimir Putin.

He is another Hitler in Europe and needs removing from Russia immediately to end this senseless attack on the innocent people of Ukraine.

Neil Trainor, Udny Place, Ellon.

City has plenty of room for refugees

Sir, – The first minister has suggested that Scotland should provide shelter for 3,000 refugee families from Ukraine.

You recently reported that Aberdeen City Council has around 2,000 empty houses, so it looks as though the Granite City can make a significant contribution.

And there appears to be much unused space at first and second-floor level in many of our shopping areas.

Ian Douglas, Brimmond Drive, Westhill.