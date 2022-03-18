Readers’ letters: Baths vital for citizens’ health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I saw council leader Jenny Laing in another photoshoot in which she was crowing about health and wellbeing in the city… Hello!

Let’s take swimming pools. In my lifetime, I have seen the beach baths go (I’m not blaming Jenny for that). The replacement Beach Leisure Centre is, and will always be, a white elephant. Gone or demolished are Summerhill, Kincorth and Linksfield schools with pools. Hazelhead Pool is mothballed. Shame, shame.

Now on to a city-centre pool and room for health facilities – the uptown baths. Why is this being shunned by so many people in the council?

If ever a site deserved handouts, whether council or Lotto, it is Bon Accord baths. Sadly, or maybe not, it is left to friends groups to do the fundraising.

The hope for many is that this project will have the same result as the “Friends of Duthie Park” achieved. I’d say most folk wish success for the uptown baths project.

Michael North, Lang Stracht.

Booster for older folk

It is becoming clear from the growing hospital figures of older people being admitted for Covid that the second booster is urgently needed to improve their resistance levels.

The Scottish Government should take the lead in this matter by accelerating the roll-out of the second booster vaccination to everyone as soon as possible.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.