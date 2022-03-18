Readers’ letters: Baths vital for citizens’ health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Baths vital for citizens’ health

By EE readers
March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bon Accord Baths - Picture by Paul Glendell
Bon Accord Baths - Picture by Paul Glendell

I saw council leader Jenny Laing in another photoshoot in which she was crowing about health and wellbeing in the city… Hello!

Let’s take swimming pools. In my lifetime, I have seen the beach baths go (I’m not blaming Jenny for that). The replacement Beach Leisure Centre is, and will always be, a white elephant. Gone or demolished are Summerhill, Kincorth and Linksfield schools with pools. Hazelhead Pool is mothballed. Shame, shame.

Now on to a city-centre pool and room for health facilities – the uptown baths. Why is this being shunned by so many people in the council?

If ever a site deserved handouts, whether council or Lotto, it is Bon Accord baths. Sadly, or maybe not, it is left to friends groups to do the fundraising.

The hope for many is that this project will have the same result as the “Friends of Duthie Park” achieved. I’d say most folk wish success for the uptown baths project.

Michael North, Lang Stracht.

Booster for older folk

It is becoming clear from the growing hospital figures of older people being admitted for Covid that the second booster is urgently needed to improve their resistance levels.

The Scottish Government should take the lead in this matter by accelerating the roll-out of the second booster vaccination to everyone as soon as possible.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

