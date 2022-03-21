Readers’ letters: Puzzled by new bridge contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple of items in last week’s paper had me scratching my head.

The feature on the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth coming together was of interest, particularly when I read the bridge was being manufactured in Shrewsbury, some 450 miles from Lossiemouth!

There is a huge amount of fabrication experience in the north-east of Scotland, surely a more local contractor could have been found for this project?

Also the piece on Scott Brown explaining his decisions to leave Aberdeen as being because “the opportunity to both play and coach wasn’t there any more” was rather contradicted by news on the next page of Jonny Hayes signing a new deal that will involve him playing and coaching with the club’s youth academy!

Ian Craig, Aberdeen

U-turn on masks

Unable to give away the control factor, FM Sturgeon has done a U-turn to keep mask rules in place, not trusting the Scottish people to do the right thing.

Why do I have to wear a mask going into a restaurant, can remove it when sitting but wear one for going to the toilet? It’s all the same air!

The reason, Covid figures are rising.

Now the FM has declared Scotland a super refugee sponsor for 3,000 Ukrainians, is this her reason? Will the Scottish Government be checking that these poor people be double-triple jabbed to prevent a “new” strain of Covid coming to Scotland, therefore reintroducing her power-mad rules?

Masks were dropped in England yet their infection rates are lower.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen