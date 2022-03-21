Readers’ letters: Puzzled by new bridge contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ letters: Puzzled by new bridge contract

By EE readers
March 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
A couple of items in last week’s paper had me scratching my head.

The feature on the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth coming together was of interest, particularly when I read the bridge was being manufactured in Shrewsbury, some 450 miles from Lossiemouth!

There is a huge amount of fabrication experience in the north-east of Scotland, surely a more local contractor could have been found for this project?

Also the piece on Scott Brown explaining his decisions to leave Aberdeen as being because “the opportunity to both play and coach wasn’t there any more” was rather contradicted by news on the next page of Jonny Hayes signing a new deal that will involve him playing and coaching with the club’s youth academy!

Ian Craig, Aberdeen

U-turn on masks

Unable to give away the control factor, FM Sturgeon has done a U-turn to keep mask rules in place, not trusting the Scottish people to do the right thing.

Why do I have to wear a mask going into a restaurant, can remove it when sitting but wear one for going to the toilet? It’s all the same air!

The reason, Covid figures are rising.

Now the FM has declared Scotland a super refugee sponsor for 3,000 Ukrainians, is this her reason? Will the Scottish Government be checking that these poor people be double-triple jabbed to prevent a “new” strain of Covid coming to Scotland, therefore reintroducing her power-mad rules?

Masks were dropped in England yet their infection rates are lower.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

