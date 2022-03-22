Readers’ letters: Pedestrianising is a step too far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ letters: Pedestrianising is a step too far

By EE readers
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Concept images of the central part of Union Street, pedestrianised permanently.
Concept images of the central part of Union Street, pedestrianised permanently.

Pedestrianisation rips the heart out of any town.

People come to towns and cities for the buzz and excitement which they normally provide.

For those who like and want pedestrianisation, they already have it.

They’re called malls. You can see what is happening to them too – they’re dying a slow death. No buzz or atmosphere.

Take Inverurie, for example. No pedestrianisation, no malls. It’s a thriving small town.

Lorna Treasurer, Danestone.

Take away all the people from the artist’s drawing of Union Street and it will be a more accurate picture of what is now a ghost town with nothing to offer except derelict shops and street beggars.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who sees Aberdeen city centre in this way.

Ron Miller, Newmachar.

Flushed by Doric sign

I like the toilet sign seen at Floras Restaurant at Echt, Aberdeen, showing that the Doric is the first choice language of the north-east of Scotland.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.

