Readers’ letters: Pedestrianising is a step too far

Pedestrianisation rips the heart out of any town.

People come to towns and cities for the buzz and excitement which they normally provide.

For those who like and want pedestrianisation, they already have it.

They’re called malls. You can see what is happening to them too – they’re dying a slow death. No buzz or atmosphere.

Take Inverurie, for example. No pedestrianisation, no malls. It’s a thriving small town.

Lorna Treasurer, Danestone.

Take away all the people from the artist’s drawing of Union Street and it will be a more accurate picture of what is now a ghost town with nothing to offer except derelict shops and street beggars.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who sees Aberdeen city centre in this way.

Ron Miller, Newmachar.

Flushed by Doric sign

I like the toilet sign seen at Floras Restaurant at Echt, Aberdeen, showing that the Doric is the first choice language of the north-east of Scotland.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.