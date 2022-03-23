Readers’ letters: Rise of 25p stuns OAP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The usual yearly projection concerning my pension came the other day and I went hysterical about the extra 25p increase weekly now that I am 80, (£13 yearly).

Then in Saturday’s EE a letter from T Shirron stated the MPs will apparently receive an annual increase of £2,212 to their income.

This world is crazy and I am simply astonished.

AK.

Mask up when using the bus

With regard to the Covid rules in Scotland changing this week, the Evening Express recently reported that people will still have to wear face masks on public transport.

I travel to and from work by bus and regularly see other passengers travelling without a face mask on. This occurs on First and Stagecoach buses.

In December 2021, I reported this to Aberdeen City Council Environmental Health Department, only to be told that it is not in their remit to investigate the matter.

Some passengers will wear a mask while boarding only to remove it once they are seated – other people are so brazen they just get on the bus without a mask on.

I have never seen anyone boarding a bus being refused by the driver because they don’t have a face covering – is it any wonder Covid cases are rising?

I guess most of these inconsiderate people just don’t care if they are carrying the virus despite the fact that they have the potential of actually killing someone with their thoughtlessness.

N. Marr, Grandholm, Aberdeen.