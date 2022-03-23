Readers’ letters: Rise of 25p stuns OAP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Rise of 25p stuns OAP

By EE readers
March 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

The usual yearly projection concerning my pension came the other day and I went hysterical about the extra 25p increase weekly now that I am 80, (£13 yearly).

Then in Saturday’s EE a letter from T Shirron stated the MPs will apparently receive an annual increase of £2,212 to their income.

This world is crazy and I am simply astonished.

AK.

Mask up when using the bus

With regard to the Covid rules in Scotland changing this week, the Evening Express recently reported that people will still have to wear face masks on public transport.

I travel to and from work by bus and regularly see other passengers travelling without a face mask on. This occurs on First and Stagecoach buses.

In December 2021, I reported this to Aberdeen City Council Environmental Health Department, only to be told that it is not in their remit to investigate the matter.

Some passengers will wear a mask while boarding only to remove it once they are seated – other people are so brazen they just get on the bus without a mask on.

I have never seen anyone boarding a bus being refused by the driver because they don’t have a face covering – is it any wonder Covid cases are rising?

I guess most of these inconsiderate people just don’t care if they are carrying the virus despite the fact that they have the potential of actually killing someone with their thoughtlessness.

N. Marr, Grandholm, Aberdeen.

 

 

