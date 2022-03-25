Readers’ letters: Do you remember the days of the old city trams?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Remember when trams ran along our local streets? Did you have friends, family, ancestors who worked on these routes – not just on the routes but in the depots, too.

Do you have, or know of, any tram memorabilia – anything from old trams used as sheds or chicken houses to timetables or even tickets? Do you have photographs you would like to share?

Do you have any memories of the trams – I’m particularly interested in the people who worked on them? Did you get that bicycle wheel stuck in the trackway? Did you see or know of an accident, have an amusing or sad story to tell? Did the tram play an important part in your or your family’s life?

If you can answer yes to any of these questions, I’d like to hear from you. I’m researching my new book looking at the old trams, with a particular interest in the people who worked and/or travelled on them.

Drop me a line at anthony_poulton_smith@hotmail.com or call 07562 653565. You just may have exactly what I’m looking for.

Anthony Poulton-Smith, Juniper, Amington, Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Non-nuclear Nato a toothless tiger

Sir, – I agree with Brian Patterson (Letters, March 17) that a nuclear war would be a horrific catastrophe in which all of humanity would be losers.

He is also right to point out that the effectiveness of the “deterrent” relies on a degree of rational thinking on the part of leaders of nations which possess this power.

However, I would suggest that while Putin’s action in Ukraine demonstrates a complete departure from moral, ethical and humane thinking, it nevertheless follows a sad but recognisable rationale – Ukraine’s “Russianisation” is a long-held and explicit geopolitical aim of Putin’s, and Ukraine was protected neither by its own nuclear arsenal nor alignment with Nato. There is a logic, albeit an inhumanly cruel one.

Leaders on a global level unfortunately have to acknowledge and respond to that logic.

Those who aspire to create and lead an independent Scotland fail to do so.

Ian Blackford has also reiterated the SNP’s desire for an independent Scotland to become a Nato member.

Given that Nato without nuclear would be a toothless tiger, surely it is hypocrisy of a high order to demand Nato’s protection while simultaneously turning Scotland into a soft underbelly by unilateral nuclear disarmament?

Caleb Whiteside, The Seaberries, Rocksley Drive, Boddam.

Level playing field with the Old Firm

Sir, – It has been almost 40 years since any team outwith the Old Firm has won the league and, as things stand, no other team is likely ever again to do so.

The SPFL and SFA seem perfectly happy with the current situation as they are making no effort to level the economic playing field. They are terrified of upsetting the big two who run the game in Scotland to all intents and purposes. Our league is an absolute joke outwith these shores and nowhere in Europe or possibly the world have two teams dominated to this extent.

The Old Firm and their supporters are perfectly happy with the current situation as they hoover up leagues and cups on an industrial scale, only requiring the rest of the clubs to act as cannon fodder.

I have thought for a very long time that the other Premier League clubs should get together at the end of a season and resign from the SPFL and encourage the lower league members to follow suit. They would not consider re-joining unless the economic handout was more evenly shared and the ridiculous 11-1 voting structure which ensures the big two can block anything they don’t like, is amended to a more sensible 10-2.

I always thought that Rangers and Celtic need the other clubs far more than the other way round.

Jack Watt, St Ola, Orkney.