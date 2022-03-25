Readers’ letters: Do you remember the days of the old city trams?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Do you remember the days of the old city trams?

By P&J readers
March 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Sir, – Remember when trams ran along our local streets? Did you have friends, family, ancestors who worked on these routes – not just on the routes but in the depots, too.

Do you have, or know of, any tram memorabilia – anything from old trams used as sheds or chicken houses to timetables or even tickets? Do you have photographs you would like to share?

Do you have any memories of the trams – I’m particularly interested in the people who worked on them? Did you get that bicycle wheel stuck in the trackway? Did you see or know of an accident, have an amusing or sad story to tell? Did the tram play an important part in your or your family’s life?

If you can answer yes to any of these questions, I’d like to hear from you. I’m researching my new book looking at the old trams, with a particular interest in the people who worked and/or travelled on them.

Drop me a line at anthony_poulton_smith@hotmail.com or call 07562 653565. You just may have exactly what I’m looking for.

Anthony Poulton-Smith, Juniper, Amington, Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Non-nuclear Nato a toothless tiger

Sir, – I agree with Brian Patterson (Letters, March 17) that a nuclear war would be a horrific catastrophe in which all of humanity would be losers.

He is also right to point out that the effectiveness of the “deterrent” relies on a degree of rational thinking on the part of leaders of nations which possess this power.

However, I would suggest that while Putin’s action in Ukraine demonstrates a complete departure from moral, ethical and humane thinking, it nevertheless follows a sad but recognisable rationale – Ukraine’s “Russianisation” is a long-held and explicit geopolitical aim of Putin’s, and Ukraine was protected neither by its own nuclear arsenal nor alignment with Nato. There is a logic, albeit an inhumanly cruel one.

Leaders on a global level unfortunately have to acknowledge and respond to that logic.

Those who aspire to create and lead an independent Scotland fail to do so.

Ian Blackford has also reiterated the SNP’s desire for an independent Scotland to become a Nato member.

Given that Nato without nuclear would be a toothless tiger, surely it is hypocrisy of a high order to demand Nato’s protection while simultaneously turning Scotland into a soft underbelly by unilateral nuclear disarmament?

Caleb Whiteside, The Seaberries, Rocksley Drive, Boddam.

Level playing field with the Old Firm

Sir, – It has been almost 40 years since any team outwith the Old Firm has won the league and, as things stand, no other team is likely ever again to do so.

The SPFL and SFA seem perfectly happy with the current situation as they are making no effort to level the economic playing field. They are terrified of upsetting the big two who run the game in Scotland to all intents and purposes. Our league is an absolute joke outwith these shores and nowhere in Europe or possibly the world have two teams dominated to this extent.

The Old Firm and their supporters are perfectly happy with the current situation as they hoover up leagues and cups on an industrial scale, only requiring the rest of the clubs to act as cannon fodder.

I have thought for a very long time that the other Premier League clubs should get together at the end of a season and resign from the SPFL and encourage the lower league members to follow suit. They would not consider re-joining unless the economic handout was more evenly shared and the ridiculous 11-1 voting structure which ensures the big two can block anything they don’t like, is amended to a more sensible 10-2.

I always thought that Rangers and Celtic need the other clubs far more than the other way round.

Jack Watt, St Ola, Orkney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]