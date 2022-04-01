Readers’ letters: Alarm bells ring for local democracy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re still weeks away from a single vote being cast in the Scottish council elections.

But already 18 candidates are celebrating their wins.

The surprise early elections are possible because too few candidates stepped forward to make it a proper contest on May 5.

In some areas, notably the Western Isles and Shetland, there were not even enough to fill the available places.

That means some communities are already facing by-elections before anyone has set foot in a polling station.

We don’t want to detract from individual success in these areas – but alarm bells should be ringing.

It’s clear the job is not attracting enough people. Pay is relatively low, putting off people without second jobs or savings.

Holyrood can be blamed too. Power is centralised in too many areas of responsibility, putting off people who wonder what the point would be. Councils are first to see cash cuts, but first to take the blame from angry residents.

There needs to be an urgent look at why these vital roles are being undervalued.

It does not serve local democracy well and can only lead to a downward spiral.

Gallery cafe clean, cheap, with menu ‘to die for’

Sir, – Aberdeen, like all town and city centres, has an abundance of coffee shops and for those with time on their hands you could be spoilt for choice.

My wife and I have sampled the majority resulting in varying degrees of satisfaction – from never again, to mediocre, to OK.

However, the “gold medal” is awarded to the coffee shop in Aberdeen Art Gallery. The location is excellent, it’s immaculately clean, the staff are courteous and attentive, the coffee is consistently good, and its snack, sandwich and cake menu is to die for.

The prices for its customers are incredibly competitive.

One of the better council decisions.

John Young. Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

Beachfront trees plan won’t work

Sir, – I viewed with incredulity the plan of the new Aberdeen beachfront layout.

Avenues of mature trees? Stand on the prom and look all the way up Aberdeen Bay to Buchan Ness.

How many mature trees (or any trees for that matter) do you see? Nil.

Having spent a large part of my professional life advising on the correct planting in the right situation, it is not unusual for (top) architects to get it wrong but this surely takes the biscuit.

Not only the salt exposure but the poor sandy soil renders them vulnerable to strong winds. Zero chance of survival.

I don’t know the cost of drawing up these plans but can guarantee it’s an eye-watering expense of public money. Perhaps the council could comment on this?

Can I suggest the architect would have more success designing chocolate fireguards?

George G Mitchell. Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.

Strong words from William on empire

Sir, – Will and Kate’s refreshing and intuitive Royal Caribbean tour has truly been a revelation.

I applaud Prince William’s courage in bypassing political and royal protocol and expressing, in an intense and meaningful way, “relationships evolve, friendship endures”.

Not surprisingly, this was swiftly removed from the media.

Furthermore, in supporting “with pride and respect” any decision on further independence, he has not broken but strengthened the bonds of friendship between nations. Definitely his mother’s son.

These enlightened sentiments from the prince should echo down the musty corridors of Westminster, acknowledging support for Scottish independence and the friendship of all the nations of the British Isles.

Grant Frazer. Cruachan, Newtonmore.

When did Nessie become political?

Sir, –Why is Education Scotland telling pupils the Loch Ness Monster is a symbol of England’s domination of Scotland?

Maybe because there have been thousands more sightings of Nessie in open water than there will be of the Ferguson ferries.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

Alzheimer’s: Do I want to know risk?

Sir, – We must applaud advances made by the researchers at Aberdeen University in their quest to discover avenues to alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and find a possible treatment.

They also suggest a simple blood test could inform people of their “risk status” before they’ve developed symptoms.

This leaves me in a quandary. Do I wish to know that I am susceptible to a disease with no effective treatment or cure and nervously await the day when symptoms emerge or do I live life as normal until, if I am unlucky, I fall victim to this pernicious affliction?

Surely there are times when ignorance is bliss.

Ivan W Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Trees are tribute to Her Majesty

In a year that has seen so many blown down in storms, what a delight to know that a million trees already have been planted to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

A truly fitting tribute they will one day provide to someone who has done so much during her seven-decade reign to help this country to flourish and grow.

Take a bough, Your Majesty, for inspiring such a wonderfully useful initiative.