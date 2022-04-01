Readers’ letters: Keep prince out of public’s view

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I was appalled to see Prince Andrew taking a public role in leading the Queen in a tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

There is no place left in the public domain for Prince Andrew as he has been deleted from royal duties – he would do better by becoming a total recluse well out of the public eye as the British public have no wish ever to see him again.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Assault at Oscars an outrage

Can I start by saying, I’ve never watched a full Oscars awards ceremony programme, as it’s full of pampered souls who cry at the drop of a film clip.

However, Will Smith’s assault on compere Chris Rock was outrageous – and he shouldn’t get away with it.

Smith complained later that the pressure of being famous made him act that way – what rubbish. Real pressure, Mr Smith, would be on those who serve your food in $500-a-plate restaurants, or those who dig the garden of your luxury mansion, or the poor immigrants who wash your expensive cars.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.