Readers’ letters: Keep prince out of public’s view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Keep prince out of public’s view

By EE readers
April 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:31 pm
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew leave memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

I was appalled to see Prince Andrew taking a public role in leading the Queen in a tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

There is no place left in the public domain for Prince Andrew as he has been deleted from royal duties – he would do better by becoming a total recluse well out of the public eye as the British public have no wish ever to see him again.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Assault at Oscars an outrage

Can I start by saying, I’ve never watched a full Oscars awards ceremony programme, as it’s full of pampered souls who cry at the drop of a film clip.

However, Will Smith’s assault on compere Chris Rock was outrageous – and he shouldn’t get away with it.

Smith complained later that the pressure of being famous made him act that way – what rubbish. Real pressure, Mr Smith, would be on those who serve your food in $500-a-plate restaurants, or those who dig the garden of your luxury mansion, or the poor immigrants who wash your expensive cars.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]