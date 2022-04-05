Readers’ letters: Play ‘fare’ with railway travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Play ‘fare’ with railway travel

By EE readers
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Call me a cynic if you wish but I am terrified that the SNP administration do the same to the Scottish railways that they have done to Scottish ferry services.

Going on the SNP “track record” they will fund the Scottish railways with lots of taxpayers’ money then put the rail fares up to unprecedented levels and finally cut back on train times and availability, putting rail passengers back into their cars.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn

The north-east is let down by this government.

If it’s not in the Central Belt the SNP is not interested.

The SNP is too much in bed with the Greens.

Eric Robertson

Besuijen was over the top

A Cringingly embarrassing moment in the Dundee versus Aberdeen match was when Vicente Besuijen miraculously recovered from his death throes to celebrate McCrorie’s goal.

Any refs watching will make sure he never gets a penalty decision again. I hope Goodwin has a word, or maybe he could just pass on Charlie Adams’ comments to Ferguson.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]