Readers’ letters: Play ‘fare’ with railway travel

Call me a cynic if you wish but I am terrified that the SNP administration do the same to the Scottish railways that they have done to Scottish ferry services.

Going on the SNP “track record” they will fund the Scottish railways with lots of taxpayers’ money then put the rail fares up to unprecedented levels and finally cut back on train times and availability, putting rail passengers back into their cars.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn

The north-east is let down by this government.

If it’s not in the Central Belt the SNP is not interested.

The SNP is too much in bed with the Greens.

Eric Robertson

Besuijen was over the top

A Cringingly embarrassing moment in the Dundee versus Aberdeen match was when Vicente Besuijen miraculously recovered from his death throes to celebrate McCrorie’s goal.

Any refs watching will make sure he never gets a penalty decision again. I hope Goodwin has a word, or maybe he could just pass on Charlie Adams’ comments to Ferguson.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen