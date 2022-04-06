Readers’ letters: Almost gulled by April Fool tale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Congratulations to the editor. You nearly had me.

I was halfway through the paper when the penny dropped. Good luck to John Peck and the project.

George G Mitchell. Changehill, Newmachar.

St Kilda birds do not want gulls

Dear Mr & Mrs Herring Gull, – With reference to the article in April 1’s edition of The Press and Journal. I hope you will reconsider the proposal to ship you and many of your friends to St Kilda as refugees.

We, the bird population of this remote island, most certainly disapprove of this policy. Our nesting sites are already overpopulated by a wide variety of gulls, kittiwakes, gannets, puffins and more.

Since the human population of St Kilda left in the 1930s our eggs have not been taken for their consumption and so the bird population has increased, so we do not want you here.

If your luxury liner does attempt to transport you here you will not be welcome and you will find it very difficult to return to Aberdeen unless a careless tourist has abandoned a sat nav or similar aid.

You will have to wait for the next gale-force westerly to assist your flight to the mainland which hopefully will be as soon as possible.

Please heed this warning.

Edward Lancaster, (on behalf of St Kilda birds) Macleod Road, Balloch, Inverness.

Factors behind the cost of living crisis

Sir, – I wonder how many Scots, irrespective of political persuasion, may be quite as naive as those in Aberdeen who’re still blind to the realities of the preventable cost of living crisis?

With the Tory (mis)led UK Government keeping the door open for water supply-damaging shale gas extraction and the cluelessly clumsy thoughts behind the Cambo field, it’s still abundantly clear where Johnson and his fellow “Partygate” prats’ priorities lie.

Add the UK Government’s barmy decision to increase consumer costs via the Ofgem lunacy of raising the price cap. And what of Johnson’s comments about wind farms excluding onshore turbines, on the day before the tyrannical cap came into being?

All those tell a radically different story to the one we should have been telling at this point in the 21st Century. One that by my reckoning should involve a Dyson sphere, and for those slow orthodox people, that’s nothing to do with Hoovering.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Clock change to mitigate fuel costs

Sir, – Yes we woke up on April 1 to a 50% rise in fuel prices but this was not an April Fool joke.

Sometimes we have got to look back. In the Second World War they had Double Summer Time; that is, they turned the clock forward twice and back twice, making it more light at night rather than the morning to save having to use power. This was done because it was very difficult to get supplies to Great Britain.

So in Scotland it could still be light at midnight. But this would be for all of Great Britain.

At present we put the clock forward in the last weekend of March and put it back again in the last weekend of October. Just a little adjustment to that to make it easier to remember and to get the best of the daylight time.

Clocks Forward first weekend in March and Clocks Forward again in May and Clocks Back first weekend in September and back again first weekend in November.

It might be an idea to raise a petition for the government to see this and we could all save a lot of money.

Andrew Stubbs, Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen.