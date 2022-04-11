Readers’ letters: Concerns over skatepark site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ letters: Concerns over skatepark site

By EE readers
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hopes of an all-in-one park for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX fans in Ellon could become reality.
Hopes of an all-in-one park for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX fans in Ellon could become reality.

I note the proposed skatepark in Ellon was given some publicity in your edition of April 9.

There may be a need for such a facility in Ellon, or somewhere in the north-east, but not necessarily on the proposed site.

There is no mention of parking on the site, for instance, or indeed additional parking nearby for the anticipated visitors – as mentioned in the article – coming to use the facility.

Also, there is no mention of public toilets for the facility. There are none in Gordon Park and haven’t been since the removal of those that were located at the Park Terrace entrance a few years back.

Furthermore, if my memory serves me right, the bylaws for the park state that there should be no cycling. Have these been changed in recent times?

I wonder what the neighbours in Park Terrace are thinking about the application?

Are they preparing for the all-day, all- evening, all-year-round attention of screaming cyclists making full use of the facilities if we are to believe the need for such a park?

EFM.

Regretful ending

While I’m inclined to agree with Richard Gordon’s view on Andy Considine being the Dons’ best central defender, I think the player will forever regret the way things have turned out and his agent’s role in this.

At the age of 35, injuries or not, nobody gets a two-year contract unless they are a Messi or Ronaldo!

He will now find that with Aberdeen being the third biggest payers in Scotland, he won’t have the chance to earn anywhere else what he’s turned down here – the irony being that had he proved himself over the next year, then he most likely would have got another year’s contract offered. It might actually be a good idea for players to go agent-free after they’ve signed their last big contract with a club and save themselves some money and grief at the end of it.

Steve Cunningham, Aberdeen.

