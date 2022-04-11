Readers’ letters: Concerns over skatepark site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I note the proposed skatepark in Ellon was given some publicity in your edition of April 9.

There may be a need for such a facility in Ellon, or somewhere in the north-east, but not necessarily on the proposed site.

There is no mention of parking on the site, for instance, or indeed additional parking nearby for the anticipated visitors – as mentioned in the article – coming to use the facility.

Also, there is no mention of public toilets for the facility. There are none in Gordon Park and haven’t been since the removal of those that were located at the Park Terrace entrance a few years back.

Furthermore, if my memory serves me right, the bylaws for the park state that there should be no cycling. Have these been changed in recent times?

I wonder what the neighbours in Park Terrace are thinking about the application?

Are they preparing for the all-day, all- evening, all-year-round attention of screaming cyclists making full use of the facilities if we are to believe the need for such a park?

EFM.

Regretful ending

While I’m inclined to agree with Richard Gordon’s view on Andy Considine being the Dons’ best central defender, I think the player will forever regret the way things have turned out and his agent’s role in this.

At the age of 35, injuries or not, nobody gets a two-year contract unless they are a Messi or Ronaldo!

He will now find that with Aberdeen being the third biggest payers in Scotland, he won’t have the chance to earn anywhere else what he’s turned down here – the irony being that had he proved himself over the next year, then he most likely would have got another year’s contract offered. It might actually be a good idea for players to go agent-free after they’ve signed their last big contract with a club and save themselves some money and grief at the end of it.

Steve Cunningham, Aberdeen.