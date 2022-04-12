Readers’ letters: Johnson deserves praise for Zelensky meeting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Well done Boris for visiting Kyiv on Saturday.

The warmth and mutual appreciation between the prime minister and President Volodymyr Zelensky was clear to see.

He has been head-and-shoulders the strongest leader in backing Ukraine.

The only one to have near daily phone calls with Zelensky.

Don’t take my word for it, listen to any and all Ukrainians who say so at every opportunity.

The Russians also say Boris Johnson is the biggest backer of Ukraine.

There is no point saying Boris is perfect, he is not.

But he has got this one absolutely correct.

Stewart Whyte, Crombie Acres, Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Indy supporters want fairer society

Sir, – I am sure I am not alone in finding Allan Sutherland’s comments very sad.

I neither recognise the Scotland he miserably described to the foreign waiter, nor agree with his characterisation of the SNP (of which I am not a member).

Portraying the quest for self-determination and control of our destiny as a nation as some kind of inward-looking, limited and fearful movement has been the direct opposite in my experience.

I have found by far the most supporters of independence to be looking to open up borders and welcome folk like his Kosovan waiter and to have as their goal a fairer, greener society rather than being controlled by a warmongering, colonial and corrupt government dominated by a bigger neighbouring country.

Of course, there are extremist members within any movement but from what I have

seen in the Indy movement, any hateful comment from those individuals is instantly, universally and robustly denounced.

Mr Sutherland would do well to remember his views are personal and, to be honest, very rare.

Maybe he might try to be a better ambassador for Scotland next time round. He may have lost pride and confidence in my country but on that, I am sure he is in a minority.

Things may not be perfect but we are only at the start of a journey and there is much to take heart in.

Peter E Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

SNP nuclear policy may be a blessing

Sir, – So the SNP are still saying they won’t build any new nuclear reactors in Scotland.

Maybe this is a blessing in disguise when you look at the ferries fiasco.

You can imagine the cost and time overruns of an SNP nuclear programme.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.

Ukraine officials are cut above

Sir, – I watched President Zelensky’s chief diplomatic adviser’s BBC interview on Sunday. He was serious, focused, brainy and spoke common sense.

The quality of Ukrainian politicians, officials and public servants we see on daily news bulletins, right down to village mayors, has been a revelation. We really could be doing with some of them in Scotland.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.