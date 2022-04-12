Readers’ letters: Johnson deserves praise for Zelensky meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Johnson deserves praise for Zelensky meeting

By P&J readers
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, talking to a woman during his visit to Kyiv the Ukrainian capital. 09/04/22 Ukraine Government/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, talking to a woman during his visit to Kyiv the Ukrainian capital. 09/04/22 Ukraine Government/PA Wire

Sir, – Well done Boris for visiting Kyiv on Saturday.

The warmth and mutual appreciation between the prime minister and President Volodymyr Zelensky was clear to see.

He has been head-and-shoulders the strongest leader in backing Ukraine.

The only one to have near daily phone calls with Zelensky.

Don’t take my word for it, listen to any and all Ukrainians who say so at every opportunity.

The Russians also say Boris Johnson is the biggest backer of Ukraine.

There is no point saying Boris is perfect, he is not.

But he has got this one absolutely correct.

Stewart Whyte, Crombie Acres, Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Indy supporters want fairer society

Sir, – I am sure I am not alone in finding Allan Sutherland’s comments very sad.

I neither recognise the Scotland he miserably described to the foreign waiter, nor agree with his characterisation of the SNP (of which I am not a member).

Portraying the quest for self-determination and control of our destiny as a nation as some kind of inward-looking, limited and fearful movement has been the direct opposite in my experience.

I have found by far the most supporters of independence to be looking to open up borders and welcome folk like his Kosovan waiter and to have as their goal a fairer, greener society rather than being controlled by a warmongering, colonial and corrupt government dominated by a bigger neighbouring country.

Of course, there are extremist members within any movement but from what I have
seen in the Indy movement, any hateful comment from those individuals is instantly, universally and robustly denounced.

Mr Sutherland would do well to remember his views are personal and, to be honest, very rare.

Maybe he might try to be a better ambassador for Scotland next time round.  He may have lost pride and confidence in my country but on that, I am sure he is in a minority.

Things may not be perfect but we are only at the start of a journey and there is much to take heart in.

Peter E Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

SNP nuclear policy may be a blessing

Sir, – So the SNP are still saying they won’t build any new nuclear reactors in Scotland.
Maybe this is a blessing in disguise when you look at the ferries fiasco.

You can imagine the cost and time overruns of an SNP nuclear programme.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.

Ukraine officials are cut above

Sir, – I watched President Zelensky’s chief diplomatic adviser’s BBC interview on Sunday. He was serious, focused, brainy and spoke common sense.

The quality of Ukrainian politicians, officials and public servants we see on daily news bulletins, right down to village mayors, has been a revelation. We really could be doing with some of them in Scotland.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

