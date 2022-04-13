Readers’ letters: SNP will stop at nothing to achieve independence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I was drawn to the letter about the young man who set fire to a farmer’s property in a revenge attack and the comment made by the sheriff that under Scots law he had not reached his full maturity, at the age of 21.

Then I read in the same newspaper that the SNP hope to lower the age that a candidate can become an MSP and enter the Scottish Parliament to 16.

This is at an age where they cannot drive a car or buy alcohol or, if the sheriff is right, are not fully responsible in law for their actions. You couldn’t make it up.

I worked in further education for 30 years and most of the students who came to us from school at the age of 16 had no more interest in politics than fly in the air. They were more interested in much more mundane things.

I am a great believer in getting young people more involved in politics but this idea of having 16-year-olds in the Scottish Parliament is the most ridiculous thing I have heard in a long time.

This SNP will stop at nothing to forward their endeavour for independence and this is another one which they hope will get the young on their side and help in this quest.

Hugh Millar, Castlegreen Road, Thurso.

Making a point about fair society

Sir, – Amid all the huffing and puffing about Rishi Sunak’s Budget and wealth I saw this on Twitter:

“This fair society thing. I know exactly what it is.

“Everyone richer than me can pay more in taxes. Preferably a windfall tax too for being richer than me.

“Everyone whose property is worth more than mine should pay punitive inheritance tax.

“Everyone who owns a car bigger than mine should pay a much higher road tax.

“Then my taxes could be lowered and benefits through public services that I would use raised.

“That seems fair to me.”

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Staff know better than the council

Sir, – Why would Aberdeenshire Council believe a questionnaire rather than people who work at the recycle centre?

I lie on questionnaires all the time cos they’re such an irritating pain, and an invasion of my privacy.

My income is either £200 a year or a million and a half depending on how I feel at the time. My sexuality, gender and ethnicity are no one’s business and it feels disrespectful and aggressively entitled to even ask.

So to find 38% of people unhappy with the system is ridiculous. The real figure must be nearer 80%.

And of course staff are now getting threatened and it’s impacting their mental health and the council say they care but obviously they don’t.

But then we know the system is ageist as older friends of mine tell me they can’t work the log-in computery bit of it. And the council don’t care as their agenda is more important…whatever that is.

When I worked for the council, instead of asking us, who did the job, for ideas on improvements in our department, they’d get consultants in at half a million a pop to do a study. The consultants always came to us, the workers to ask us what we thought…and we told them to just do it themselves as they were getting paid for it. Great job if you can get it, spouting nonsense about a subject you know nothing about.

Anne Staines, Chapel Street, Huntly.

My nameless correspondent

Sir, – Can I , through your letters page, respond to the person who sent me an anonymous letter in response to mine you printed on April 4?

This gentleman wrote a pleasant, but ignorant, letter about Scotland and the nuclear deterrent and betrayed a rather naïve view of the realities of Scottish politics. It is obvious to most people Scotland cannot afford to become independent and that having a deterrent is our strongest form of defence.

I would be more than happy to enter a discussion with my correspondent but perhaps he should have the courage to come forward.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce, Garlogie House, Westhill.