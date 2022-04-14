Readers’ letters: Let Nuart give city makeover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I was delighted to read that the Nuart artists will be back in Aberdeen to create some more fabulous paintings on the city’s dull and unattractive buildings and walls.

Aberdeen City Council should rise to the challenge of not building any more buildings with ugly walls, giving Nuart unlimited opportunities.

Chance would be a fine thing!

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

The perks of prison life

I agree totally with Andrew Lamb.

No wonder there are so many repeat offenders when if you do wrong you get taken to a place where you will have a nice warm room to live in without having to pay a penny (unlike our OAPs), you will get three meals a day (unlike our OAPs) and you even get to play on an Xbox or PlayStation (unlike some poor kids).

You also get free telly (unlike people in hospital) and if you become ill you get medically examined right away and taken to hospital or to a dentist (unlike us poor law-abiding mugs who have to wait weeks and months).

And yet the so-called experts still can’t understand why crime and repeat crime is so high and still think we need to mollycoddle prisoners even more than we are doing now.

Robert Strachan, Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen.