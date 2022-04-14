Readers’ letters: Let Nuart give city makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Let Nuart give city makeover

By EE readers
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

I was delighted to read that the Nuart artists will be back in Aberdeen to create some more fabulous paintings on the city’s dull and unattractive buildings and walls.

Aberdeen City Council should rise to the challenge of not building any more buildings with ugly walls, giving Nuart unlimited opportunities.

Chance would be a fine thing!

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

The perks of prison life

I agree totally with Andrew Lamb.

No wonder there are so many repeat offenders when if you do wrong you get taken to a place where you will have a nice warm room to live in without having to pay a penny (unlike our OAPs), you will get three meals a day (unlike our OAPs) and you even get to play on an Xbox or PlayStation (unlike some poor kids).

You also get free telly (unlike people in hospital) and if you become ill you get medically examined right away and taken to hospital or to a dentist (unlike us poor law-abiding mugs who have to wait weeks and months).

And yet the so-called experts still can’t understand why crime and repeat crime is so high and still think we need to mollycoddle prisoners even more than we are doing now.

Robert Strachan, Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]