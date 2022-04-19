Readers’ Letters: OAPs struggle to eat or heat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I suffer from COPD and other illnesses which cause me to be cold most days.

Last week I contracted a virus in my bowel which affected my health badly. I’m cold due to my age and blood thinning as I get older, my wife put £30 in the meter last Sunday and it gets cold in our house, very cold.

On Friday our gas ran out and went on to the emergency £5.

Energy companies are going to be responsible for many older people dying from the cold and the sick and young will suffer – £120 a month is a more exact figure for the usage of gas and electric, and in the winter it will get worse and affect especially the sick who need heat.

It’s not true when they say eat or heat as both is happening – food prices have gone up as well. It’s time the Scottish Government did something.

Joseph Durno, Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen

Union Street is a priority

Given that the future of Union Street is one of the most prominent issues in the elections for Aberdeen City Council, it’s disappointing to read that the SNP’s plans for pedestrianisation don’t feature in their manifesto.

Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised about this when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged voters to use May’s elections to “cast their verdict on the lawbreaking prime minister and chancellor”.

As far as I’m concerned, this is nonsense as the elections in May are meant to be about local issues. Boris has nothing to do with them unless he’s planning on filling in some of Aberdeen’s hundreds of potholes while Rishi Sunak stops the traffic.

Then again, considering the number of holes our hapless PM has dug for himself, he probably wouldn’t be the best person for the job.

Jonathan Mitchell