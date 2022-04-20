Readers’ letters: Free bus travel to mobilise city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Free bus travel to mobilise city

By EE readers
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buses in Aberdeen's Broad Street. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Buses in Aberdeen's Broad Street. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

In response to B Harrison regarding Aberdeen Labour’s pledge to make Aberdeen the first city in Britain to offer free bus travel for every citizen, he fairly asks “how?”

The work the administration has done to shape up the council organisation (something the Lib Dems and SNP opposed) has meant that, as one of Scotland’s lowest-funded councils, public services have been protected with more funding for road maintenance, community projects and parks and greenspaces.

Aberdeen Labour has  costed its proposals on free bus travel for every citizen following
discussions with ACC officers and is confident it can deliver on this pledge without  adversely effecting frontline services.

This proposal will help hard-pressed Aberdonians cope with the cost of living, accelerate the modal shift, reduce congestion and help the city reach its air pollution targets.

The people of Aberdeen can choose to move Aberdeen forward by voting for Aberdeen
Labour.

Here is B Harrison’s letter

Ross Grant, Deputy Leader, Aberdeen Labour

Tories out

The cost-of-living crisis we are all facing at the moment is being blamed on many things, from Brexit to the war in Ukraine, but there is only one reason our country
is in such a horrendous mess and it’s the current most incompetent government in the UK’s history.

The sooner they are out the better.

Catherine McGunnigle, Aberdeen.

Where’s the fairness?

“SORRY officer, I forgot… but I was only speeding for a few seconds” – well Nicola Sturgeon can get away with it!

Ian Craig, Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]