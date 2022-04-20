Readers’ letters: Free bus travel to mobilise city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In response to B Harrison regarding Aberdeen Labour’s pledge to make Aberdeen the first city in Britain to offer free bus travel for every citizen, he fairly asks “how?”

The work the administration has done to shape up the council organisation (something the Lib Dems and SNP opposed) has meant that, as one of Scotland’s lowest-funded councils, public services have been protected with more funding for road maintenance, community projects and parks and greenspaces.

Aberdeen Labour has costed its proposals on free bus travel for every citizen following

discussions with ACC officers and is confident it can deliver on this pledge without adversely effecting frontline services.

This proposal will help hard-pressed Aberdonians cope with the cost of living, accelerate the modal shift, reduce congestion and help the city reach its air pollution targets.

The people of Aberdeen can choose to move Aberdeen forward by voting for Aberdeen

Labour.

Here is B Harrison’s letter

Ross Grant, Deputy Leader, Aberdeen Labour

Tories out

The cost-of-living crisis we are all facing at the moment is being blamed on many things, from Brexit to the war in Ukraine, but there is only one reason our country

is in such a horrendous mess and it’s the current most incompetent government in the UK’s history.

The sooner they are out the better.

Catherine McGunnigle, Aberdeen.

Where’s the fairness?

“SORRY officer, I forgot… but I was only speeding for a few seconds” – well Nicola Sturgeon can get away with it!

Ian Craig, Aberdeen