Readers’ letters: Considine’s departure is indefensible

Sir, – Setting aside the conflicting reports on contract details concerning Andy Considine I am, like Richard Gordon in The P&J, completely surprised that the Dons’ management thought him surplus to requirements.

In contrast to the defenders who now occupy his position he possesses one priceless asset: he knows how to defend.

A modern-day legend, no one in the last decade and more has thrown his body into repelling opposition attacks more often and successfully than the big man and in the process he has picked up many a “sore one” to quote a regular TV commentator.

The many abject displays by the defence this inglorious season were in part due to his absence through injury.

Many managers know his worth so he will have no problem finding a new club and I hope he still has cause to “boogie” before his final whistle sounds and, with scars of battles won and lost, his boots are hung on a nail in his shed.

Sadly, due to a shameful management decision, battles to come will not be fought in the colours of his beloved Dons.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Scottish Labour is missing Blue Toon

Sir, – According to the Scottish Labour Party both the SNP and Scottish Conservative and Unionist Parties are bad for Scotland, which means one of two things to those in Peterhead.

Either Peterhead and Aberdeenshire in general are not in Scotland or the Scottish Labour Party don’t really care about folk in this area – one of the two or both.

While the Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party view of people like myself who voted for Scottish independence in 2014 seems quite clear to me, if they actually thought the SNP and Scottish Conservative and Unionist Parties were that bad the Scottish Labour Party would field candidates in both Peterhead South and Cruden and Peterhead North and Rattray.

If they are that bad is it not incumbent on the Scottish Labour Party to give us, the electorate, an opportunity to vote for candidates that they consider to be better alternatives as they see it?

The fact that they were the only major party not to answer a Press and Journal query on a rail link to Peterhead suggests to me that they actually do not care that much – or don’t have any better alternatives to either the SNP or Scottish Conservative and Unionists.

Peter Ovenstone, Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

Satirical voice very much appreciated

Sir, – I must have missed the recent recruitment drive by your excellent Flying Pigs team, but top marks to your correspondent M Rennie, for her hilariously tongue-in-cheek submission in defence of Downing Street’s criminals.

It’s encouraging to know that there’s such a refined satirical voice out there, especially when it might appear at first glance to be congratulate-a-Tory. More power to your elbow Ms Rennie.

John Dickie, Wallacebrae Terrace, Aberdeen.