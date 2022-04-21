Readers’ letters: Survival is still a big challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Columnist Scott Begbie has expressed his delight at being free of all Covid restrictions.

He wrote, and I quote, “It’s time to get things back to normal… let’s get back to restaurants, shops, pubs and theatres… we are now free to make choices”.

Sadly, for an ever increasing number of us, including pensioners and children, things will not return to normal and our choices will not include getting back to restaurants, pubs, theatres and so on.

The challenge will be about survival with many of our senior citizens dreading the winter months ahead.

For them the main problem will be the recent energy price hikes, due to rise further in October, and increased food prices, and when combined they will far outstrip any state pension increases. This will of course lead to hardship within the home.

While Scott may well be able to achieve his return to a normal life by getting his backside on to the seats of establishments who provide hospitality and entertainment, many of our elderly citizens may well have to resort to going to bed earlier from where they will at least find some warmth and be able to watch their very good friend, “the telly”.

I, for one, will be doing my best to help out any of those elderly persons less fortunate than myself and I am sure Mr Begbie will do likewise.

Anthony Fraser

Cherish our beach front

I am a local resident and believe that the football club locating to the shire will be the final nail in the coffin for a city that already needs regenerated.

The beach area should be one of which we are extremely proud in Aberdeen and that is just not the case. The city needs this and so does the football club which is the heart of Aberdeen.

Let’s get behind this and get it done. Show Scotland what should be done with such a lovely beach front – all done in an environmentally friendly way and as green as possible. Let’s show the world that Scotland and Aberdeen can lead the way.

Kieren Joseph, Aberdeen