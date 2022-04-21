Readers’ letters: Survival is still a big challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: Survival is still a big challenge

By EE readers
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 6:25 pm
The law on wearing face masks in public places has been lifted in Scotland. (Photo: Black Salmon/Shutterstock)
Columnist Scott Begbie has expressed his delight at being free of all Covid restrictions.

He wrote, and I quote, “It’s time to get things back to normal… let’s get back to restaurants, shops, pubs and theatres… we are now free to make choices”.

Sadly, for an ever increasing number of us, including pensioners and children, things will not return to normal and our choices will not include getting back to restaurants, pubs, theatres and so on.

The challenge will be about survival with many of our senior citizens dreading the winter months ahead.

For them the main problem will be the recent energy price hikes, due to rise further in October, and increased food prices, and when combined they will far outstrip any state pension increases.  This will of course lead to hardship within the home.

While Scott may well be able to achieve his return to a normal life by getting his backside on to the seats of establishments who provide hospitality and entertainment, many of our elderly citizens may well have to resort to going to bed earlier from where they will at least find some warmth and be able to watch their very good friend, “the telly”.

I, for one, will be doing my best to help out any of those elderly persons less fortunate than myself and I am sure Mr Begbie will do likewise.

Anthony Fraser

Cherish our beach front

I am a local resident and believe that the football club locating to the shire will be the final nail in the coffin for a city that already needs regenerated.

The beach area should be one of which we are extremely proud in Aberdeen and that is just not the case. The city needs this and so does the football club which is the heart of Aberdeen.

Let’s get behind this and get it done. Show Scotland what should be done with such a lovely beach front – all done in an environmentally friendly way and as green as possible. Let’s show the world that Scotland and Aberdeen can lead the way.

Kieren Joseph, Aberdeen

