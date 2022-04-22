Readers’ letters: Independence is a lost cause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both Alba and the SNP Parties are flying the flag of independence as being a priority for Scotland in 2022, as no real progress has been made in the eight years since the last defeat by the Scottish electorate in 2014.

Ironically Nicola Sturgeon has admitted that another Scottish independence defeat would see her falling on Alex Salmond’s same sword.

Repeated Scottish polls say the same thing time and time again – the Scottish electorate don’t want another nasty referendum.

Why doesn’t Nicola Sturgeon learn from history and concentrate on Scotland’s pressing problems of rising costs, poverty and a ferry service that isn’t fit for purpose?

Scotland Deserves Better.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Standardise city taxis

We have all heard and read about Aberdeen’s hydrogen-powered buses, and the introduction of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) to our city.

I am not aware as to what stipulation, if any, is being implemented on the taxis that operate here.

Most of the taxis I have been in over the past few years give the impression that they wouldn’t pass an MoT, let alone any stringent emissions test.

I have written to Your Voice on many occasions with ideas for improvement of our city… well, here’s another.

Let’s take this opportunity to upgrade our taxis so that they operate in a “greener” way (hybrid- electric) and, meanwhile, let’s standardise our taxis, as in make them the same type, colour, etc, which will enhance some kind of identity for our city.

I also understand that grants are available to small businesses for suitable vehicle upgrades.

Gordon Park, Aberdeen.