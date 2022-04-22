Readers’ letters: Independence is a lost cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: Independence is a lost cause

By EE readers
April 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Both Alba and the SNP Parties are flying the flag of independence as being a priority for Scotland in 2022, as no real progress has been made in the eight years since the last defeat by the Scottish electorate in 2014.

Ironically Nicola Sturgeon has admitted that another Scottish independence defeat would see her falling on Alex Salmond’s same sword.

Repeated Scottish polls say the same thing time and time again – the Scottish electorate don’t want another nasty referendum.

Why doesn’t Nicola Sturgeon learn from history and concentrate on Scotland’s pressing problems of rising costs, poverty and a ferry service that isn’t fit for purpose?

Scotland Deserves Better.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Standardise city taxis

We have all heard and read about Aberdeen’s hydrogen-powered buses, and the introduction of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) to our city.

I am not aware as to what stipulation, if any, is being implemented on the taxis that operate here.

Most of the taxis I have been in over the past few years give the impression that they wouldn’t pass an MoT, let alone any stringent emissions test.

I have written to Your Voice on many occasions with ideas for improvement of our city… well, here’s another.

Let’s take this opportunity to upgrade our taxis so that they operate in a “greener” way (hybrid- electric) and, meanwhile, let’s standardise our taxis, as in make them the same type, colour, etc, which will enhance some kind of identity for our city.

I also understand that grants are available to small businesses for suitable vehicle upgrades.

Gordon Park, Aberdeen.

