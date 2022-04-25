Readers’ letters: Our politicians don’t warrant this personal abuse by columnists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: Our politicians don’t warrant this personal abuse by columnists

By P&J readers
April 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street. UK TV Pool/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street. UK TV Pool/PA Wire

Sir – In the past I have found myself in disagreement with articles by P&J columnist Chris Deerin and I must add the most recent piece.

As in most, the emphasis is on getting rid of Boris Johnson, a man for whom his dislike verges on pathological. I have no problem with his desire to see the PM removed. After all we live in a democracy. It is his comparison of Johnson to the fictional Billy Bunter that I find distasteful.

When individuals, male or female, are brave or foolish enough to desire to be an MP with the possibility of one day getting the top job, they should do so without the fear that, if it does happen, they may be subjected to personal abuse such as for being overweight (thankfully no “f” word), gluttonous, adulterous (fleeing with trousers round ankles, substitute tights for females) from columnists who would never tarnish their reputation by entering public life.

Much easier to ridicule those who do and are considered wanting.

There is plenty to criticise Johnson for without infringing on his appearance or private life. They have no bearing on his abilities or liabilities as PM.

Reading articles like Mr Deerin’s, is it any wonder so few people of talent enter the political arena?

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

‘Local’ a stretch for Highland Council

Sir, – In Wednesday’s paper, adverse comments were made regarding a prospective Highland Council candidate who, if elected, would be living some considerable distance from those he would be representing.

Well so what? I live in Achiltibuie and my postal voting slip has five names contending for four places. One is resident in Glenshiel, two in Strathpeffer, while the remaining two claim to be resident in the Highland Council area.

So I have the option of choosing candidates using, effectively, “the Highlands” as their address, who may live very significant distances from my home location. Strathpeffer is nearly 70 miles from Achiltibuie and Glenshiel is, according to my AA route planner, 117 miles from my house.

I understood that this was a local council election?

Alastair Armitstead, Achiltibuie, Ross and Cromarty.

PM is flying high compared to peers

Sir, – In their latest satirical blague against anything not sanctioned by the SNP, The Flying Pigs, might better suit the name “The Whinging Nats”.

Their latest attack is on Boris Johnson’s leadership and the war in Ukraine. I quote: “As if any moderately competent leader couldn’t toe exactly the same line as Johnson?”

Really? I confess he is not my cup of tea either. But when Germany, France and the EU were completely paralysed with indecision over Ukraine it was his call to start pouring in high- grade weapons which may have saved the Ukrainian capital.

Let’s compare his peers. We’ve got Nicola “I have no recollection of that meeting” Sturgeon, who wanted a no-fly zone in Ukraine while scrapping our nuclear deterrent. What could possibly go wrong there?

Her predecessor, Alex Salmond, is a “useful idiot” for a Kremlin propaganda channel.

Germany’s Olaf “Dithery” Scholz is pouring half a billion euros a day into Russia and his predecessor Angela “Let’s trust Russia” Merkel, treated like a saint on retirement, has left Germany virtually defenceless and dependent on Russian energy (and caused Brexit by ignoring UK concerns).

France is demeaned by Emmanuel “Your fish is our fish” Macron’s refusal to disengage from Putin.

He, along with Merkel, trashed the AstraZeneca vaccine.

So, Flying Pigs, to which moderately talented politicians were you referring?

Morris R Kay, Lochview Place, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

