Readers’ letters: Our politicians don’t warrant this personal abuse by columnists

Sir – In the past I have found myself in disagreement with articles by P&J columnist Chris Deerin and I must add the most recent piece.

As in most, the emphasis is on getting rid of Boris Johnson, a man for whom his dislike verges on pathological. I have no problem with his desire to see the PM removed. After all we live in a democracy. It is his comparison of Johnson to the fictional Billy Bunter that I find distasteful.

When individuals, male or female, are brave or foolish enough to desire to be an MP with the possibility of one day getting the top job, they should do so without the fear that, if it does happen, they may be subjected to personal abuse such as for being overweight (thankfully no “f” word), gluttonous, adulterous (fleeing with trousers round ankles, substitute tights for females) from columnists who would never tarnish their reputation by entering public life.

Much easier to ridicule those who do and are considered wanting.

There is plenty to criticise Johnson for without infringing on his appearance or private life. They have no bearing on his abilities or liabilities as PM.

Reading articles like Mr Deerin’s, is it any wonder so few people of talent enter the political arena?

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

‘Local’ a stretch for Highland Council

Sir, – In Wednesday’s paper, adverse comments were made regarding a prospective Highland Council candidate who, if elected, would be living some considerable distance from those he would be representing.

Well so what? I live in Achiltibuie and my postal voting slip has five names contending for four places. One is resident in Glenshiel, two in Strathpeffer, while the remaining two claim to be resident in the Highland Council area.

So I have the option of choosing candidates using, effectively, “the Highlands” as their address, who may live very significant distances from my home location. Strathpeffer is nearly 70 miles from Achiltibuie and Glenshiel is, according to my AA route planner, 117 miles from my house.

I understood that this was a local council election?

Alastair Armitstead, Achiltibuie, Ross and Cromarty.

PM is flying high compared to peers

Sir, – In their latest satirical blague against anything not sanctioned by the SNP, The Flying Pigs, might better suit the name “The Whinging Nats”.

Their latest attack is on Boris Johnson’s leadership and the war in Ukraine. I quote: “As if any moderately competent leader couldn’t toe exactly the same line as Johnson?”

Really? I confess he is not my cup of tea either. But when Germany, France and the EU were completely paralysed with indecision over Ukraine it was his call to start pouring in high- grade weapons which may have saved the Ukrainian capital.

Let’s compare his peers. We’ve got Nicola “I have no recollection of that meeting” Sturgeon, who wanted a no-fly zone in Ukraine while scrapping our nuclear deterrent. What could possibly go wrong there?

Her predecessor, Alex Salmond, is a “useful idiot” for a Kremlin propaganda channel.

Germany’s Olaf “Dithery” Scholz is pouring half a billion euros a day into Russia and his predecessor Angela “Let’s trust Russia” Merkel, treated like a saint on retirement, has left Germany virtually defenceless and dependent on Russian energy (and caused Brexit by ignoring UK concerns).

France is demeaned by Emmanuel “Your fish is our fish” Macron’s refusal to disengage from Putin.

He, along with Merkel, trashed the AstraZeneca vaccine.

So, Flying Pigs, to which moderately talented politicians were you referring?

Morris R Kay, Lochview Place, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.