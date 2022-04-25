Readers’ letters: Potholes drive motorists mad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Travelling by car on Scotland’s roads is quickly becoming a contest of dodge-the-pothole and unfortunately doesn’t look likely to be getting better any time soon.

The cost to repair the country’s roads is roughly £1.7 billion due to years of dereliction!

Local authorities are blaming the Scottish Government budget cuts, while it is claiming that roads are the responsibility of local authorities.

Roads are the arteries of any country for business, tourism and getting to and from work.

Villages like Fordoun would be low on the list for pothole repairs.

The Scottish Government should prioritise the repairs rather than squabbling about who should pay!

T Shirron, Davidson Dr, Aberdeen

Just give us a refund

Following on from Boris’s partygate, cakegate and maskgate (yes, Nicola, you as well), we now have busgate-gate in which our council has perhaps trousered quite a tidy sum – then admits there could be a mistake with the signage which will be rectified by using said sum? Er, no.

We would prefer a refund, preferably within the statutory 14 days.

Mike Gordon, Hilton.

Not ‘nasty’

Serial letter writer Dennis F Grattan once again gives us an insight into his views on Scottish independence.

All referendums, by their nature can be deemed as “divisive”, not everyone being happy with the outcome, but “nasty”? Come on.

Allan MacKinnon, Lyall Way, Laurencekirk