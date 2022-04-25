Readers’ letters: Potholes drive motorists mad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Potholes drive motorists mad

By EE readers
April 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Travelling by car on Scotland’s roads is quickly becoming a contest of dodge-the-pothole and unfortunately doesn’t look likely to be getting better any time soon.

The cost to repair the country’s roads is roughly £1.7 billion due to years of dereliction!

Local authorities are blaming the Scottish Government budget cuts, while it is claiming that roads are the responsibility of local authorities.

Roads are the arteries of any country for business, tourism and getting to and from work.

Villages like Fordoun would be low on the list for pothole repairs.

The Scottish Government should prioritise the repairs rather than squabbling about who should pay!

T Shirron, Davidson Dr, Aberdeen

Just give us a refund

Following on from Boris’s partygate, cakegate and maskgate (yes, Nicola, you as well), we now have busgate-gate in which our council has perhaps trousered quite a tidy sum – then admits there could be a mistake with the signage which will be rectified by using said sum? Er, no.

We would prefer a refund, preferably within the statutory 14 days.

Mike Gordon, Hilton.

Not ‘nasty’

Serial letter writer Dennis F Grattan once again gives us an insight into his views on Scottish independence.

All referendums, by their nature can be deemed as “divisive”, not everyone being happy with the outcome, but “nasty”? Come on.

Allan MacKinnon, Lyall Way, Laurencekirk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]