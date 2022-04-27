Readers’ letters: He can’t have it both ways on partygate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Labour leader Keir Starmer claims on the Sunday Show that so much focus on “partygate” is preventing discussion in Parliament on serious issues such as the cost of living crisis.

Am I not correct in thinking it is the opposition parties, including his own, that are responsible for maintaining this focus and that the PM would be more than happy to discuss problems he sees as more important to “hard-working families”?

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Ferry fiasco farcical argument

Sir, – One of Nicola Sturgeon’s arguments in defence of the Ferguson ferry fiasco is that the £245m spent in the seven years since the contract signing in 2015 saved 300 jobs.

In fact, without this contract, the SNP could have used the £35m per year to employ 1,130 people on the national average wage of £31,128.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

No grounds for Dons optimism

Sir, – I had to laugh when it was announced that a new stadium for AFC would now cost more than £75 million. Who in their right mind would even contemplate investing in one of the worst teams in the Dons’ history?

You won’t need a new stadium if you are playing in the Championship. Also, with the new manager having no impact whatsoever, let’s look forward to a derby with Cove Rangers as our local rivals.

Alan Joiner, Skerry Drive, Peterhead.

SNP using PM as a distraction

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon has taken Boris Johnson into the council election equation with the cost of living crisis, but the election is not about him, it’s about local services in your area and nothing to do with the PM apart from the fact Westminster gave the money to the Scottish Government to cut everybody’s council tax by £150.

Maybe Nicola Sturgeon should be pushing her own local council policies instead, but when you cut council budgets it’s a very difficult thing to do and Boris Johnson is a distraction from the disastrous SNP policies.

Ian Gray, Mosstowie, Elgin.

Streets behind on infrastructure

Sir, – What is it about our councillors that they don’t seem to understand that Aberdeen is not a city to have Union Street pedestrianised? There are no streets suitable for diverted traffic without causing traffic jams.

In the system at present, on certain bus routes, buses are diverted down Bridge Street along Guild Street then up Market Street. If you don’t alight at the Music Hall your next stop is halfway up Market Street.

To all councillors: put Union Street back to how it was, open to all traffic, and get rid of those bus gates. They are only a moneyspinner for the council. What has been done with the large sums they have already collected?

Spend it on making the roads and pavements fit for purpose. Also, instead of building a boomerang walkway at the beach, do something to encourage prospective shop owners to open up on Union Street.

We the people of Aberdeen vote in councillors to do things we want for the city. But once in, they seem to please themselves.

George R. Davidson, Braemar Place, Aberdeen.