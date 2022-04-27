Readers’ letters: He can’t have it both ways on partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: He can’t have it both ways on partygate

By P&J readers
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson points at Labour leader Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions. Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock
Sir, – Labour leader Keir Starmer claims on the Sunday Show that so much focus on “partygate” is preventing discussion in Parliament on serious issues such as the cost of living crisis.

Am I not correct in thinking it is the opposition parties, including his own, that are responsible for maintaining this focus and that the PM would be more than happy to discuss problems he sees as more important to “hard-working families”?

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Ferry fiasco farcical argument

Sir, – One of Nicola Sturgeon’s arguments in defence of the Ferguson ferry fiasco is that the £245m spent in the seven years since the contract signing in 2015 saved 300 jobs.

In fact, without this contract, the SNP could have used the £35m per year to employ 1,130 people on the national average wage of £31,128.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

No grounds for Dons optimism

Sir, – I had to laugh when it was announced that a new stadium for AFC would now cost more than £75 million. Who in their right mind would even contemplate investing in one of the worst teams in the Dons’ history?

You won’t need a new stadium if you are playing in the Championship. Also, with the new manager having no impact whatsoever, let’s look forward to a derby with Cove Rangers as our local rivals.

Alan Joiner, Skerry Drive, Peterhead.

SNP using PM as a distraction

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon has taken Boris Johnson into the council election equation with the cost of living crisis, but the election is not about him, it’s about local services in your area and nothing to do with the PM apart from the fact Westminster gave the money to the Scottish Government to cut everybody’s council tax by £150.

Maybe Nicola Sturgeon should be pushing her own local council policies instead, but when you cut council budgets it’s a very difficult thing to do and Boris Johnson is a distraction from the disastrous SNP policies.

Ian Gray, Mosstowie, Elgin.

Streets behind on infrastructure

Sir, – What is it about our councillors that they don’t seem to understand that Aberdeen is not a city to have Union Street pedestrianised? There are no streets suitable for diverted traffic without causing traffic jams.

In the system at present, on certain bus routes, buses are diverted down Bridge Street along Guild Street then up Market Street. If you don’t alight at the Music Hall your next stop is halfway up Market Street.

To all councillors: put Union Street back to how it was, open to all traffic, and get rid of those bus gates. They are only a moneyspinner for the council. What has been done with the large sums they have already collected?

Spend it on making the roads and pavements fit for purpose. Also, instead of building a boomerang walkway at the beach, do something to encourage prospective shop owners to open up on Union Street.

We the people of Aberdeen vote in councillors to do things we want for the city. But once in, they seem to please themselves.

George R. Davidson, Braemar Place, Aberdeen.

