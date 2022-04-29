Readers’ letters: Get spending on our roads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I concur with T Shirron in his letter.

What many people may not know is there were 3.04 million vehicles registered for use on Scotland’s roads as from 2020 – a 3% increase from 2018.

Of that number, 83% are cars, 10% goods vehicles, 2% motor cycles, 2% agricultural and 1% others. Also, 50% of these vehicles are petrol-powered and 48% diesel.

My understanding is that road tax should go towards the costs of pothole repairs, new roads, maintenance and all the rest.

So, an average cost of £200 per vehicle for road tax, times 3.04 million, equals £680 million.

Not including my fuel duty, which I’m sure is maybe 10 times the road tax, where is all the money going?

Not on pothole repairs that’s for sure.

I. Riddell, Northfield.

Bad decision

Reading the story about the owner of Red Robin Records having yet another planning application turned down by the council is absolutely ridiculous.

When are they going to realise they should be encouraging and supporting these small independent businesses instead of trying to hinder their growth.

I wonder if the council would be so quick to refuse planning if there was a Starbucks sign above the door?

S. Rettie, Westhill.

Kind carers

I was saddened to read the article in the Evening Express on March 23 regarding poor care given to vulnerable people by a certain care service.

The angels from Aberness who cared for my husband for the months before he passed were wonderful. They treated him with love, respect and dignity at all times.

So there are still good, kind carers who deserve our gratitude for the wonderful work they do.

K.J. Wood, Danestone.