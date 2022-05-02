Readers’ letters: You need brain for brainstorm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: You need brain for brainstorm

By EE readers
May 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
The UK Government Cabinet meet, in full, to “brainstorm” what to do about the cost of living crisis. If only they could find a brain.

The big idea they come up with is to have vehicle MoTs every two years instead of every one year.

Brilliant! This is going to save roughly £50 every two years or approximately 50p per week.

I’m sure everyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills and/or feed their children will be pleased to save 50p a week on the car they can’t afford to buy.

However in the parallel universe where the current government live, with their tax-free offshore accounts and their tax-deductable living and travel, this is a very magnanimous gesture which should be widely applauded.

Well done Boris!

George Gray, Aboyne.

Piers show a turn-off

Rupert Murdoch spent millions promoting Piers Morgan’s new Talk TV programme and I regrettably watched it, only as I could on Freeview TV.

What a colossal waste of time and money on a staged interview with ex-president Donald Trump which seem well rehearsed and planned to shock and stun the audience.

It did nothing for me and as Talk TV fortunately is not on my access list I won’t be watching ever again.

Dennis F Grattan, Bucksburn.

Age oddities

HAHAHA, I just read in the news that the minimum marriage age in England is to be raised to 18.

You are allowed to have sex at 16, have a child at 16, however you can’t drink until 18, to celebrate anything.

We live in a crazy world, don’t you agree?

AK.

