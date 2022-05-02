Readers’ letters: You need brain for brainstorm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK Government Cabinet meet, in full, to “brainstorm” what to do about the cost of living crisis. If only they could find a brain.

The big idea they come up with is to have vehicle MoTs every two years instead of every one year.

Brilliant! This is going to save roughly £50 every two years or approximately 50p per week.

I’m sure everyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills and/or feed their children will be pleased to save 50p a week on the car they can’t afford to buy.

However in the parallel universe where the current government live, with their tax-free offshore accounts and their tax-deductable living and travel, this is a very magnanimous gesture which should be widely applauded.

Well done Boris!

George Gray, Aboyne.

Piers show a turn-off

Rupert Murdoch spent millions promoting Piers Morgan’s new Talk TV programme and I regrettably watched it, only as I could on Freeview TV.

What a colossal waste of time and money on a staged interview with ex-president Donald Trump which seem well rehearsed and planned to shock and stun the audience.

It did nothing for me and as Talk TV fortunately is not on my access list I won’t be watching ever again.

Dennis F Grattan, Bucksburn.

Age oddities

HAHAHA, I just read in the news that the minimum marriage age in England is to be raised to 18.

You are allowed to have sex at 16, have a child at 16, however you can’t drink until 18, to celebrate anything.

We live in a crazy world, don’t you agree?

AK.