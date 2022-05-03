Readers’ letters: Breakthrough not anticipated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’ll be interesting to see if making the front page of the “EE” will improve the electoral prospects of the Alex Salmond Fan Club – otherwise known as the Alba Party.

With the party fielding a derisory four candidates for Aberdeen City Council, and only seven in Aberdeenshire, they’re clearly not anticipating a major breakthrough.

Alba’s problem is that it’s competing with the SNP and the Scottish Greens for independence voters and is getting squeezed as a result – their current poll rating varies between 1% and 2%.

Alex Salmond recently called for an all-party convention on independence but was anyone outside the Alba Party listening?

Jonathan Mitchell.

Census fail in perspective

It IS a sad reflection on the Scottish Government when they can’t even get a census done in time but let’s be fair, as in comparison with their failure to run NHS Scotland, Prestwick and the Scottish ferry service, the census is relatively unimportant.

What is important is that the SNP are the party who want to run an independent Scotland.

DFG, Bucksburn.

No justice

The latest of several recent cases again asks the question wether the justice system is fit for purpose.

In the most recent case, the sheriff stated that despite the accused having a record of violence, even aggravated violence and them having agreed they had committed the horrific injuries, he gave them unpaid work and a payback order.

Can we really rely on the courts or the judicial system for justice?

DAC.