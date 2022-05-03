Readers’ letters: Breakthrough not anticipated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Breakthrough not anticipated

By EE readers
May 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alba leader Alex Salmond. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Alba leader Alex Salmond. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It’ll be interesting to see if making the front page of the “EE” will improve the electoral prospects of the Alex Salmond Fan Club – otherwise known as the Alba Party.

With the party fielding a derisory four candidates for Aberdeen City Council, and only seven in Aberdeenshire, they’re clearly not anticipating a major breakthrough.

Alba’s problem is that it’s competing with the SNP and the Scottish Greens for independence voters and is getting squeezed as a result – their current poll rating varies between 1% and 2%.

Alex Salmond recently called for an all-party convention on independence but was anyone outside the Alba Party listening?

Jonathan Mitchell.

Census fail in perspective

It IS a sad reflection on the Scottish Government when they can’t even get a census done in time but let’s be fair, as in comparison with their failure to run NHS Scotland, Prestwick and the Scottish ferry service, the census is relatively unimportant.

What is important is that the SNP are the party who want to run an independent Scotland.

DFG, Bucksburn.

No justice

The latest of several recent cases again asks the question wether the justice system is fit for purpose.

In the most recent case, the sheriff stated that despite the accused having a record of violence, even aggravated violence and them having agreed they had committed the horrific injuries, he gave them unpaid work and a payback order.

Can we really rely on the courts or the judicial system for justice?

DAC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]