Readers’ letters: Tories sing the same old tune

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Kwasi Kwarteng stating the objective of “accelerating investment to protect Britain’s energy security” on April 30, it’s clear that all the Tories are still singing the same old tune about oil and gas, no matter how much the Scottish Tories are in total denial of the truth to the contrary.

Irrespective of the horrors inflicted upon the people of Ukraine, that illegal war should not be politically weaponised as an excuse to continue with the ecological destruction created by the same situation and industry that’s got humanity in this mess.

The recurring nature of this holds real energy costs in the hands of those with vested interests and those with little real intellectual grasp of the damage they’ve inflicted.

At what point do the Scottish Tories think that furthering hydrocarbons is in any way sensible when it’s led to the same set of preventable circumstances the world has been facing due to overdependence on the “one commodity to rule them all”? And is the attitude that comes along with it credible any more in the 21st Century?

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Wrong font is a bad sign

After all the furore of wrong signage at Union Street’s bus gate, come on, really! Is that the sign Aberdeen City Council was waiting for due to “supply chain issues”?

The font is all wrong, the numbers 1 are different sizes and the 0 is an O. Did ACC get the sign from a 99p shop?

What happened to the council’s sign workshop that was behind the fire station in King Street?

Primary school children could have done a better job!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Bus party

There is no need for Aberdeen Labour to organise free (taxpayer-funded) buses for Aberdeen residents aged 22 to 59.

Just send them a letter stating that if Aberdeen Labour win the local elections, they will be sent a cheque for £500. Sorted.

James Thom, Cove bay.