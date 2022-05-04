Readers’ letters: Tories sing the same old tune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Tories sing the same old tune

By EE readers
May 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kwasi Kwarteng on Sunday Morning, BBC, London, England. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Kwasi Kwarteng on Sunday Morning, BBC, London, England. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

With Kwasi Kwarteng stating the objective of “accelerating investment to protect Britain’s energy security” on April 30, it’s clear that all the Tories are still singing the same old tune about oil and gas, no matter how much the Scottish Tories are in total denial of the truth to the contrary.

Irrespective of the horrors inflicted upon the people of Ukraine, that illegal war should not be politically weaponised as an excuse to continue with the ecological destruction created by the same situation and industry that’s got humanity in this mess.

The recurring nature of this holds real energy costs in the hands of those with vested interests and those with little real intellectual grasp of the damage they’ve inflicted.

At what point do the Scottish Tories think that furthering hydrocarbons is in any way sensible when it’s led to the same set of preventable circumstances the world has been facing due to overdependence on the “one commodity to rule them all”? And is the attitude that comes along with it credible any more in the 21st Century?

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Wrong font is a bad sign

After all the furore of wrong signage at Union Street’s bus gate, come on, really! Is that the sign Aberdeen City Council was waiting for due to “supply chain issues”?

The font is all wrong, the numbers 1 are different sizes and the 0 is an O. Did ACC get the sign from a 99p shop?

What happened to the council’s sign workshop that was behind the fire station in King Street?

Primary school children could have done a better job!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Bus party

There is no need for Aberdeen Labour to organise free (taxpayer-funded) buses for Aberdeen residents aged 22 to 59.

Just send them a letter stating that if Aberdeen Labour win the local elections, they will be sent a cheque for £500. Sorted.

James Thom, Cove bay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]