Readers’ letters: Support claim doesn’t add up

By EE readers
May 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pittodrie Stadium, Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen. Picture by KENNY ELRICK
Pittodrie Stadium, Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen. Picture by KENNY ELRICK

I was interested to read that nine out of ten Dons fans are in favour of the latest in a long line of proposals to destroy Pittodrie at the behest of Stewart Milne and his ego.

Dave Cormack has an extremely poor understanding of primary level arithmetic if he thinks that only 6,500 respondents equals nine out of ten fans from a stadium that currently holds almost 21,000 and has held some 45,061 people (1954 – Aberdeen vs Hearts).

By my reckoning approximately 5,850 fans out of 20,866 equals 28% of fans allegedly in favour, not 90% as claimed by Mr Cormack.

If we also factor in the wider Aberdeen population of 229,060 (June 30 2020), that figure falls to a measly 2.5% of Aberdeen.

So, at what point can there be a majority in favour when the truth to the contrary is so fundamentally obvious?

Given the woeful performances from Milne, his board and the plethora of players and managers since Mr Milne got involved, a better way forward would definitely include winning some significant silverware instead.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Rosemount, Aberdeen

Shambolic route to Rieu

What a shambles trying to get to the Andre Rieu concert, mainly due to Aberdeen City Council’s (who own TECA – P&J Live) roads department closing one lane of the carriageway from Blackburn to Craibstone for roadworks, even though they had not started on that stretch of road.

There was an accident near Inverurie but that did not affect the majority of us as we were beyond that point and had to endure two hours of stop-start from Blackburn to Craibstone.

This resulted in us (and many others) only arriving 10 minutes before the interval.

Having paid over £100 each for tickets a year ago this was very disappointing.

Surely with a known capacity crowd of around 15,000 coming, the carriageways could have been left for another day.

Sandy Hardie, Old Rayne, Insch.

