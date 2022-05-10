Readers’ letters: Talking blarney over CO2 boast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I had to laugh at the piece in Saturday’s Evening Express on how Wrightbus, the Irish manufacturer of Aberdeen’s hydrogen-powered buses, bragged that they had prevented 1,700 tonnes of C02 emissions since their introduction.

This is the same fleet of buses that, having been in service for only 12 months, all had to be taken out of service in February with Wrightbus identifying an issue and stating that “most of the buses will be back in service in the coming days”.

Two months later, and with no sign of their return to service, Wrightbus confidently advised that “all 15 Hydroliners will be ready to re-enter service in April” followed by a First Bus statement on April 20 that two of the buses would return to service that day and it was “expected the number will increase in the coming weeks”.

Living in Culter, I did see one of these buses around then, parked up at the side of the road with its emergency flashers on but, even though we are now well into May, I have yet to see any of them back in regular service.

No wonder these buses aren’t adding to the C02 emissions, they haven’t been in service for nearly four months – someone’s talking blarney!

Ian Craig, Peterculter

Parties must widen appeal

As an assistant referee, you might have thought that Douglas Ross MP MSP would have realised that different elections require a different set of tactics, as the Aberdeen FC manager will change his tactics and style of play to try to beat the opposition, if possible.

When I voted in the 1992 general election, what was required for incumbent Menzies Campbell, now Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, to gain more votes than his main Conservative rival, who I believe was Mary Scanlon, was for him to appeal to those who did not want the Tory to win to put him first past the post.

In the 2022 local council elections in Peterhead South and Cruden, the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate, now Councillor Colin Simpson, needed a different set of tactics to be elected so he appealed to SNP voters, like myself, to give second preference votes to him.

He could also appeal to disillusioned Conservative voters fed up with the goings on at Westminster, and Labour and Green and Alba voters who had no candidates standing in the ward. He was also able to appeal to supporters of our musical independent Stephen Calder and also those who backed Sam Coull in the 2017 elections and were not standing.

While it is congratulations to Councillor Stephen Smith (SNP) and Councillor George Hall (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party) and Councillor Colin Simpson (Liberal Democrat) on being elected and commiserations to Neil Johnstone (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party) on missing out on election.

However, not standing candidates, like the Scottish Labour Party, means you cannot be elected, and unless the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party broaden their appeal to the wider electorate, they can look forward to more electoral woe under the single transferable vote system used in local elections.

P Ovenstone, Peterhead