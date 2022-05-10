Readers’ letters: We’re not even close to being leader in low-carbon technology

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I have to respond to Russell Borthwick’s long-winded letter “Let’s have proactive engagement instead of keyboard sniping” of May 6.

Russell wants to claim that Scotland hasn’t lost out to others in the race to be a leader in low-carbon technologies and operations, but I’m afraid he’s simply wrong. I can be sure of my ground on this because I spend a lot of time in my role as a columnist for Energy Voice looking at what other countries are up to and it’s obvious to me and others that also keep an eye on these things that we are not even close to being a leader. Frankly, we’re not even a good follower.

In fact, we are now so far behind our peers such as Norway and Denmark and others that it’s difficult to see how we can catch up. I’d invite Russell to read my latest column which compares North American progress with our own to understand what I mean.

Look at what some others are doing Russell. It will help you understand and appreciate the massive scale of the problem. Even England and Wales are doing better. Between them they manufacture hydrogen electrolysers, fuel cells, heat pumps, advanced motors, a hydrogen car and even hydrogen power trains for aircraft. This all generates high-value, high-skill jobs.

The sort we need to deal with a real energy transition. As I’ve said before. Yorkshire is the new Aberdeen. It’s got three companies making hydrogen electrolysers. Aberdeen has none.

Yes, we can do operations and maintenance and of course we can do projects. We’ve been doing that for decades in the oil and gas sector. The Wood Group is – for example – using its skills to work hydrogen production projects and along with others working on wind projects as well.

This is all good but is that the limit of our ambitions? Perhaps it is even, though that wouldn’t come close to achieving the so called “Just Transition” because it wouldn’t create the numbers of jobs needed to replace those lost from oil and gas and certainly wouldn’t warrant the expenditure on an Energy Transition Zone.

A simple question: Which Scottish companies does Russell believe will be setting up high-value manufacturing sites on the Energy Transition Zone and what will they be manufacturing there that – assuming they exist – they couldn’t do elsewhere?

After all, the two most successful Scottish net-zero technology manufacturing companies are Nova Innovation in Edinburgh and Sunamp in East Lothian and on top of that the most successful hydrogen systems engineering company – Logan Energy – is also in Edinburgh. Or is Russell talking about mainly overseas companies which have proven time and time again to be not what we need to build an indigenous long-term supply chain?

It’s impossible to proactively engage in this agenda if those driving it are constantly ignoring reality. Russell should take a trip to Denmark to understand what I’m talking about it.

Biggest manufacturer of wind turbines, major manufacturer of a range of hydrogen technologies including electrolysers and fuel cells, plus heat pumps among other things. We’ll see then if he’d like to stick to his claim that we haven’t lost out on the race to be a leader in low-carbon technologies. Also, Denmark’s GDP is over 160% of Scotland’s because of this and their other advance manufacturing sectors.

Aberdeen has been warned about this issue for longer than I care to remember and not just by me. It won’t be solved by having an Energy Transition Zone but by investing in technology development and the companies that can manufacture and export it.

I and many others have been saying this for a long time and asking government to develop a proper industrial plan that would also involve our universities whose lack of output beyond numerous energy policy papers is seriously concerning.

I’d also point out that my being a member of one of the many groups that advise the Scottish Government on various issues is a red herring. My opinion is one of many, none of which the Scottish Government is obliged to accept, and neither am I obliged to accept any of theirs.

Denial that there’s even a problem doesn’t help much.

Finally, Russell’s comment about electrolysers only being a small piece of the jigsaw is simply misleading. It’s certainly only one part of the hydrogen technology jigsaw – none of which we’re manufacturing – but it is an essential part of the hydrogen revolution and demand for them is increasing exponentially. You can’t produce enough green hydrogen without them but so far, every hydrogen project in Scotland has relied on importing them.

A report by Aurora Energy Research says there is a “mushrooming” global hydrogen market that’s forecast to grow “one-thousand-fold” by 2040, with some 213.5GW of projects on the slate for development by 2040 driven mainly by Europe. We should have more than a few fingers in that pie. Pretending everything in the garden is rosy won’t achieve that and an Energy Transition Zone certainly won’t. It needs direct and targeted investment to pull together a team that could take it on. They won’t care what building they’re in.

Dick Winchester, Old Rayne, Insch.

Charisma-free Keir is not guilty

Sir, – Keir Starmer, now facing an inquiry by Durham police after being seen having a beer with colleagues during the Covid lockdown era, surely has no case to answer.

He, along with like-minded parliamentarians, was quite rightly engaged in campaigning to convince voters in the upcoming Hartlepool by-election to have no dealings with the party of the present occupier of 10 Downing Street, to them surely the most unworthy politician ever to hold this great office of state. In addition to his political failings his appearance and lifestyle are also often subject to journalistic attention. Comparisons are made as to his likeness to the fictional Billy Bunter and his success with female admirers see words like adulterous being used.

Why, even a member of Sir Keir’s group has been accused of ungraciously crossing her legs to catch his lecherous glance.

Hours spent campaigning made those involved seek nourishment and with the taverns closed during the pandemic, the group retired to a member’s office where welcome food and drink was delivered. Although alternative beverages were available Sir Keir found beer to be more lubricating to his vocal chords.

This will resonate with the police accustomed to dealing with the fallout from pub closing time. So the difference between beergate and partygate was the former allowed participants access to necessary sustenance while the latter was an excuse for, well “a party”. My own verdict on Sir Keir is not guilty, a decent man lacking the charisma to ever get the keys to No 10.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

SNP are running out of steam

Sir, – During the council election campaign Nicola Sturgeon urged voters to “Send Boris a message” and opinion polls forecast a 44% vote share. In fact the SNP got 34% . Only 641,000 – one in seven – of Scotland’s 4.3m voters voted SNP.

Scotland’s “message to Boris” is: the Scexit has been eclipsed by Covid, economic crisis and war, and dogged by SNP incompetence, scandals and cover-ups. It is running out of steam and into the buffers of voter anger and apathy.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.