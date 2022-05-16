Readers’ letters: Leaflets alone don’t win votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Leaflets alone don’t win votes

By EE readers
May 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

I keep reading about the poor turnout to vote, which was also mentioned in Colin Farquhar’s article.

Can I just ask – where were the campaigners? We received three leaflets – one each from the Liberal Democrats, Greens and SNP.

Most folk I spoke to said it was the same with them – no real attempt by any of the candidates to lay out their stalls.

That was it – leaflets. What ever happened to going round the doors trying to win our vote, having a debate and explaining what they can do for us?

As a kid, there was always an element of excitement on a voting day. Cars drove around with loudspeakers telling us to “Vote for the …… Party” – and, of course, if you were lucky, you got a day off school. Cars would take you to the polling station if you couldn’t get there yourself.

We still voted – by postal vote which was set up during Covid. However, looking at a series of names of candidates with absolutely no knowledge of most of them was hardly inspirational.

Much like picking a horse with a pin in the Grand National – which would, incidentally, have been much more fun!

If you want our vote, you have to bother. We can only do what we can with the information – or lack of information – to hand.

In view of the appalling state of all politics, parties and many of their leaders, I’m not surprised it was a damp squib.

Moira Mapley, Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

Is it time for a new LP?

Whatever political parties get together and form a new council, they should also consider electing a new lord provost (LP).

It’s been 20 years since Aberdeen had a lady provost, Margaret Elizabeth Smith, so could it be a lady if that decision is taken?

Most LPs usually hold office for three to four years, so is it time for a change as well? No disrespect to the present LP. A new council, new ideas and a new LP!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]