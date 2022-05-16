Readers’ letters: Leaflets alone don’t win votes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I keep reading about the poor turnout to vote, which was also mentioned in Colin Farquhar’s article.

Can I just ask – where were the campaigners? We received three leaflets – one each from the Liberal Democrats, Greens and SNP.

Most folk I spoke to said it was the same with them – no real attempt by any of the candidates to lay out their stalls.

That was it – leaflets. What ever happened to going round the doors trying to win our vote, having a debate and explaining what they can do for us?

As a kid, there was always an element of excitement on a voting day. Cars drove around with loudspeakers telling us to “Vote for the …… Party” – and, of course, if you were lucky, you got a day off school. Cars would take you to the polling station if you couldn’t get there yourself.

We still voted – by postal vote which was set up during Covid. However, looking at a series of names of candidates with absolutely no knowledge of most of them was hardly inspirational.

Much like picking a horse with a pin in the Grand National – which would, incidentally, have been much more fun!

If you want our vote, you have to bother. We can only do what we can with the information – or lack of information – to hand.

In view of the appalling state of all politics, parties and many of their leaders, I’m not surprised it was a damp squib.

Moira Mapley, Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

Is it time for a new LP?

Whatever political parties get together and form a new council, they should also consider electing a new lord provost (LP).

It’s been 20 years since Aberdeen had a lady provost, Margaret Elizabeth Smith, so could it be a lady if that decision is taken?

Most LPs usually hold office for three to four years, so is it time for a change as well? No disrespect to the present LP. A new council, new ideas and a new LP!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.