Readers’ letters: Those in charge should come and see how the rest of us live

Sir, – Since we seem to be ruled by ministers/Cabinet secretaries of all parties who have no idea how the rest of us live, may I suggest it is time for an equivalent of Undercover Boss?

Two weeks for each of these people to live like those of us affected by their ill-conceived and incompetent policies might briefly bring them down to earth.

I suggest the chancellor should live on a minimum income for that time; transport ministers without a car in a rural area since trains and buses are increasingly useless; whoever is responsible for broadband in the many areas with minimum, or no, broadband; health ministers to come for example to Caithness and accompany anyone in pain or labour travelling 100 miles or more to the relevant hospital; and so on.

In the course of all this they should talk to both the staff involved and the public, preferably incognito as in the TV programme.

Whether this would make any difference is another matter but maybe they would get some glimmer of life beyond the ivory towers.

Brenda Herrick, Harbour Road, Castletown.

Stuck in limbo not good for Scotland

Sir, – Why has the level of support for the SNP remained stuck at a level consistent, at best, with the 2014 referendum’s result and not changed?

What has been achieved by the SNP who have been in power in Scotland for 15 years? Is anything significantly better?

Absolutely not, in fact the reverse as there has been a steady decline in those devolved areas that are directly controlled by the SNP and yet no change has occurred in the level of support by the Scottish voter.

Why is this?

The overall effectiveness of the nationalist propaganda which accentuates the exclusive Scottishness of the SNP and questions the very genuine Scottishness of every other political party.

Is this a fair reflection on the political differences or is this one of the worst aspects of group think in narrow nationalism?

Sadly, there is clear evidence that the overall set-up of the devolved Parliament in Scotland lacks transparency, balance, and accountability.

The increasing authoritarian and secretive behaviour of the first minister and the lack of neutrality and objectivity by the Scottish civil servants is a recipe for poor government.

The overall calibre and competence of SNP MPs and MSPs is also lamentable.

The SNP culture of grievance appears to strike a chord with the more extreme patriots.

However, it completely fails to increase support for independence for the other half of the population of Scotland.

So, we remain in limbo going nowhere with increasing divisions. It is clearly not good for Scotland.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Hip op experience out of this world

Sir, – My husband and I both thought we were reading my story when we read David Knight’s column,

I underwent total hip replacement surgery at Woodend on Monday May 9, 15 years after I was first told I required it (this delay from 2007 was initially down to postponing the surgery as long as possible, then delayed due to my own health issues preventing the surgery in the last four to five years. The delay was not due to the NHS or the pandemic).

My husband was only permitted to step into the Department of Scheduled Admissions to deliver me and my suitcase, then immediately asked to remove himself too (perfectly understandable under current restrictions).

What I related most to though was Mrs Knight’s theatre experience. I chose to be awake also, which stunned my anaesthetist. I came home relating the exact same description of all the drilling, sawing, hammering, and tugging that went on… in my leg. Wouldn’t have missed it for the world!

Judi Martin, Alma, Maryculter.

Ukraine game is no-win scenario

Sir, – As a long-suffering supporter of the national team, it is with mixed emotions – great if we win, ah well if we lose – that I await the visit of Ukraine to Hampden on June 1 as Scotland pursue advancement towards the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ukraine always have a decent team so in normal times victory for the Scots would be a fine achievement and cause for much celebration.

Now considering the heroic resistance of that country in the face of Russian invasion, would there be condemnation throughout the world if the Scots were to advance, our players regarded as pariahs, reputations forever tarnished?

The result from the Eurovision Song “Contest” – not really a contest as Ukraine were winners before a note was sung –gives an idea how popular a Scotland victory would be.

The odds always seem to be stacked against our boys and now when at last we have a decent team we play Ukraine, at present the best supported team in world football.

If the game had been against Russia, kicked into exile by the governing bodies, we would already be into the next stage. Why do England get all the luck: easy group opponents and Harry Kane as a striker!

With the football gods against our wee country, how can we ever hope to win the World Cup? “It’s jist nae fair.”

Ivan W. Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

So hard to contact government

Sir, – I cannot see the reason for so much disconnect and secrecy between the Scottish Government and the people who pay for the government.

It is impossible to contact anyone as everyone has sloped shoulders and avoids contact with the public like the plague

I am just a member of the public trying to do what seems the impossible. Why is it so difficult to contact ministers? I thought they were supposed to represent the people not just their constituents?

I’ve been trying to contact the SNP Government minister of transport.

Michael Muller, New Byth, Turriff.

Time for police to target eco-cowards

Sir, – A group of eco-warriors, the Tyre Extinguishers, have deflated the tyres of more than 3,000 cars across the UK. Their avowed target for the end of the year is 10,000. This is serious, co-ordinated criminal activity but Police Scotland say that if there is no damage ,only inconvenience, then the matter would be treated as a breach of the peace offence.

The law must be changed before a deflator ends up in hospital. They are not eco-warriors but eco-cowards who use the cover of darkness to target vehicles. Why do they not go to America where there are millions of 4x4s to target?

Could it be that the US police and judiciary do what the public wants? Sadly our woke police commanders prefer the soft touch approach and ensure officers dance and skateboard with eco-demonstrators and ask those glued to the roads if they are comfortable. Time for UK police to change tactics and for judges to impose serious jail time.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

We need an honest man

Sir, – With the Sue Gray report finally being published, who would replace Boris Johnson should it come to pass?

Is there any honest and capable person to lead the country through thick and thin at this time?

I read an article on Greek philosopher Diogenes, who walked the streets of Athens with a lamp during the day time.

When asked what he was looking for, replied “an honest man!”

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.