Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: SNP cases seem to take lot longer

By EE readers
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

If Nicola Sturgeon had “done a Johnson” and broken Covid rules in Bute House, how long would it take for that to be exposed and dealt with?

In the PM’s case it took less than two years, and, once an investigation had commenced, three months for him to be fined. Of course, Ms Sturgeon would never do something like that, but the wheels of accountability do seem to turn more slowly in the SNP.

The Natalie McGarry case took eight years, after seven years there still hasn’t been a Ferguson ferry public inquiry, the Margaret Ferrier Covid court case finally happens in August, and the UK Covid inquiry will happen well before Scotland’s.

There’s no sign of party action over investigations of sexual harassment by MPs and the police investigation of £600k missing SNP funds drags on.

The difference seems to be the superior ability of the SNP to evade scrutiny and keep these scandals off the main Scottish TV news programmes, compared to a more astute and voracious UK print and TV media, although the Scottish channels often wallow in the PM’s transgressions.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

Shareholders feel impact

Whilst the imposition of a “windfall tax” to support householders may be good news for them, once again the BP shareholder is impacted adversely.

Following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 the share value was halved and never fully recovered. Similarly the dividend payouts in that year and in more recent times have been cut following large losses.

In this year, BP has been obliged to write off substantial investments in Russia. Hopefully the media and opposition parties will press as hard for a “windfall subsidy” next time BP announces a loss – and pigs might fly!

Jean de Luge, Mannofield, Aberdeen.

PM is answer

Thanks to the EE for unwittingly answering David Philip’s (Your Voice 25/5) question as to why the SNP remains so popular by printing a photo of the incompetent charlatan masquerading as PM to accompany the letter.

A. Robertson, Alford.

