Readers’ letters: Ban could see chippies close

I could not believe the news that our fish and chip shops may close because there is to be a ban on the import of fish caught by Russian fishing boats.

I have not been aware that I have been eating fish from these vessels.

I was under the impression that all the fish was caught by boats from UK and surrounding countries within Europe.

Chippies will go out of business if people find out they are eating fish caught by Russian boats.

Our fishermen are only allowed a certain quota and must discard any fish if they exceed that – I presume these Russian vessels do not have to adhere to this rule.

The livelihood of our fishermen is at stake here.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Torry.

I have been writing letters to your newspaper for too many years to remember but I am always pleasantly surprised to meet old friends and colleagues who are keen to make some comment about my letters both good and bad.

In response, I always encourage people I meet to put pen to paper and express their views and I am sure your newspaper would welcome letters from new correspondents.

Dennis F Grattan, Bucksburn.

Whitewash

I think in the case of the three students there is a law for the rich and a law for the poor. If it were a case of the poorest, they wouldn’t have got off. The MSP should take it up – it was a whitewash.

ER.