Readers’ letters: When will the gardens open?

When I pass the rebuild at Union Terrace Gardens, I get angrier every time I look at it.

All that seems to have been done is the top soil of the gardens taken off – it’s still more or less the same shape. The machines must have been on a go slow.

There are a few viewing platforms halfway down. We had a viewing platform behind Rabbie Burns’ statue at street level, giving a rare view.

Now they have built three mini buildings, one right behind Rabbie, destroying any view.

These three buildings are three levels, it’s not as though they are the size of the Empire State Building –102 floors high – which took 14 months to build.

In this day and age, why have the works taken so long and are still to be delivered?

We have new tenants on the toon council, replacing those who accepted the “soft opening” was still on until a few hours beforehand.

Now that the new ones have got to know the gubbins of running the council, let’s hope they go around with their eyes wide open and see what the public sees.

There seems to be an awful lot of lock block (normally seen in a driveway) being laid.

I cannot say I wait with baited breath for the opening.

RD, Aberdeen.

Final nail in the coffin

Sparks are now flying in Aberdeen due to the threat of the last departmental store closing (May 28).

Despite a change in leadership and profits hitting £392 million, changes in shopping are emerging as stores move away from centres and new full-line stores and food outlets are planned.

The closure of 48 Russian shops due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine cost £31m.

Marks & Spencer leaving the failing city centre will be the final nail in the coffin.

No footfall no shop – councillors beware.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.