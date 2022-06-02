Readers’ letters: When will the gardens open?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: When will the gardens open?

By EE readers
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

When I pass the rebuild at Union Terrace Gardens, I get angrier every time I look at it.

All that seems to have been done is the top soil of the gardens taken off – it’s still more or less the same shape. The machines must have been on a go slow.

There are a few viewing platforms halfway down. We had a viewing platform behind Rabbie Burns’ statue at street level, giving a rare view.

Now they have built three mini buildings, one right behind Rabbie, destroying any view.

These three buildings are three levels, it’s not as though they are the size of the Empire State Building –102 floors high – which took 14 months to build.

In this day and age, why have the works taken so long and are still to be delivered?

We have new tenants on the toon council, replacing those who accepted the “soft opening” was still on until a few hours beforehand.

Now that the new ones have got to know the gubbins of running the council, let’s hope they go around with their eyes wide open and see what the public sees.

There seems to be an awful lot of lock block (normally seen in a driveway) being laid.

I cannot say I wait with baited breath for the opening.

RD, Aberdeen.

Final nail in the coffin

Sparks are now flying in Aberdeen due to the threat of the last departmental store closing (May 28).

Despite a change in leadership and profits hitting £392 million, changes in shopping are emerging as stores move away from centres and new full-line stores and food outlets are planned.

The closure of 48 Russian shops due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine cost £31m.

Marks & Spencer leaving the failing city centre will be the final nail in the coffin.

No footfall no shop – councillors beware.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]