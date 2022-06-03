Readers’ letters: Will we see return of city landmark?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Readers’ letters: Will we see return of city landmark?

By EE readers
June 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:18 pm
1959 - Gasometer standing to the south of Pittodrie.
1959 - Gasometer standing to the south of Pittodrie.

Many experts are forecasting a shortage of certain commodities, including gas, in the upcoming winter period.

Many Aberdeen residents will remember in days gone by, the enormous grey-coloured gas tank situated a short distance south of Pittodrie Stadium.

Tanks such as this were known as gasometers and the largest of them could store around 1,800,000 cubic feet of gas.

Unlike a number of other countries in Europe, the UK does not solely rely on gas supplies from Russia and while we are just over 50% self-sufficient, any extra gas required can be supplied by Norway, which holds around 45% of its gas reserves in the North Sea.

Can we ever expect to see these large storage tanks return in some form or other?

I wouldn’t rule out anything if it is going to solve what many see as an upcoming problem in the not so distant future.

And for the senior citizens of Aberdeen, a touch of nostalgia perhaps?

TF.

Foreign aid needed here

When will the UK Government stop sending millions of pounds to foreign countries when parents here cannot afford to feed their children due to the rising cost of fuel and food prices?

With some essentials like bread and pasta rising by 50%, we are still sending money abroad.

When did we stop saying charity begins at home?

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Torry.

