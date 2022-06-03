Readers’ letters: Will we see return of city landmark?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many experts are forecasting a shortage of certain commodities, including gas, in the upcoming winter period.

Many Aberdeen residents will remember in days gone by, the enormous grey-coloured gas tank situated a short distance south of Pittodrie Stadium.

Tanks such as this were known as gasometers and the largest of them could store around 1,800,000 cubic feet of gas.

Unlike a number of other countries in Europe, the UK does not solely rely on gas supplies from Russia and while we are just over 50% self-sufficient, any extra gas required can be supplied by Norway, which holds around 45% of its gas reserves in the North Sea.

Can we ever expect to see these large storage tanks return in some form or other?

I wouldn’t rule out anything if it is going to solve what many see as an upcoming problem in the not so distant future.

And for the senior citizens of Aberdeen, a touch of nostalgia perhaps?

TF.

Foreign aid needed here

When will the UK Government stop sending millions of pounds to foreign countries when parents here cannot afford to feed their children due to the rising cost of fuel and food prices?

With some essentials like bread and pasta rising by 50%, we are still sending money abroad.

When did we stop saying charity begins at home?

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Torry.