Readers’ letters: Young tennis stars an absolute smash

Sir, – I have been watching the French Open Tennis championship on TV with renewed interest because of the rise of the up-and- coming stars of the future tennis world, particularly in the women’s game.

I have been particularly attracted to the wonderful displays of teenage American Coco Gauff but not only because of her tennis skills. Unlike most of her opponents she disna’ grunt.

Peter Longmoor. Wester Links, Fortrose.

Perplexing point of view takes a good deal of understanding

Sir, – I enjoy reading some of your occasional columnists’ pieces – Messrs Knight, Bell, Deerin, Millar, etc, sometimes concurring, sometimes not, sometimes confused or better informed or even often ambivalent, but last Tuesday’s piece by Campbell Gunn just leaves me utterly perplexed – even acknowledging his past professional career.

He sets out quite straightforwardly over three columns a series of questions – albeit which have often been raised elsewhere before – which the SNP must answer to the Scottish electorate before any further independence vote is held.

Or was he saying these needed answering before a second referendum is even sanctioned ( I did say sometimes I’m confused)?

Nevertheless he concludes his article stating that while his earlier “conundrums” and other “crucial” issues have to be answered and then bizarrely or incredulously signs off “I still firmly believe in the creation of an independent Scotland” – on what basis or evidence? Motivated reasoning ?

A social psychologist at the University of California says MR is a pervasive tendency of human cognition. People are capable of being thoughtful and rational, but our wishes, hopes, fears and motivation often tip the scales to make us more likely to accept something as true if it helps what we WANT to believe.

Perhaps a lighter but equally relevant take on the aforementioned.

On holiday in Arizona many years ago I visited the infamous Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone where one of the small grave inscriptions read “here lies… he was right, and we were wrong, but we strung him up, and now he’s gone .

Might Mr Gunn better explain himself in his next piece?

Alan Petrie. Provost Drive, Oldmeldrum.

Rural weighting for north-east NHS staff

Sir, – “Due to the expense of living in London, NHS staff who live in central London are entitled to 20% uplift of their pay. (The London Weighting or High Cost Area Allowance as it is now called). Staff working just outside London are entitled to a 15% uplift and those that work in the fringe zone of London are entitled to a 5% uplift.” (nhspay.co.uk)

The payment has a ceiling of £7,097 with a minimum payment of £1,845 (2021 rates).

Well, here’s a suggestion for NHS Scotland – rural weighting.

At today’s fuel prices, travelling from Fraserburgh, for example, to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary will cost approximately £400 per month.

With no rail and tube service like London, and with bus and car sharing not suitable for covering complex shift patterns, the car is the only way to get to work.

John Massie. Turfhill Court, Turriff.

Reality check over climate emergency

Sir, – The subject of climate change and the so-called climate emergency continues to be the subject of much discussion and debate in recent letters.

That climate change is happening is probably undeniable, the exact causes of climate change are rather more uncertain and indeed unproven.

Evidence indicates that climate change has been happening over time immemorial, so where’s the sudden emergency? According to a Google search, 0.87% of the world’s population lives in the UK – the world is so much bigger than the UK.

Yet our political leaders constantly lecture us, the population of the UK, that “we can make a difference to climate change”. Really?

While it is perhaps conceivable that local pollution which is caused by vehicle exhaust emissions could be improved by measures such as the low emission zones, it is inconceivable that the somewhat enforced dash to green energy and electric vehicles in the UK will have any impact whatsoever upon global warming.

SNP has charged ahead with wind farm developments telling us that they would provide cheap renewable energy. Well that came true, didn’t it?

And don’t even mention the total amount of the subsidies that have been paid, by us the consumers and tax-payers, to the wind farm operators.

Both the UK and the Scottish Governments are brainwashing the people of the UK into believing that “we can make a difference” to climate change.

The people of Scotland, indeed of the whole UK are being led, like lambs to the slaughter, to sacrifice on the altar of the climate change agenda. A reality check is required.

Keith Smith. Baillieswells Road, Aberdeen.

Confusion reigns on politics and councils

Sir, – Having returned from a Jubilee weekend break I’m now catching up on my P&J reading.

In a rather lengthy letter (P&J, May 30) relating to the outcomes of recent local council elections Colin Keenan left me bemused.

He begins by criticising politicians at a national level before launching a tirade aimed at all locally elected north-east councillors. Strangely, he first states that he doesn’t think a heavy reliance on party politics at council level helps local councils deliver local authority services, which I would agree with.

However he then bemoans the fact that in the city the locally-elected Aberdeen councillors from the SNP seek to find common cause to improve the services by working with the local Lib Dems in place of the previous coalition of Labour and Tory councillors, while in the shire the Tory councillors from Laurencekirk in the south to distant Portsoy in the north decide they have more in common by sticking with a coalition that comprises Lib Dems and the independents who have no apparent party allegiances.

If anything, this shows that in each case party politics have been set aside by both sets of councillors in order to help best deliver the local services in their very different communities.

Mr Keenan feels decisions should be above and beyond narrow-minded dictat of politics but instead he still finds these outcomes distasteful.

I’m now totally confused as to what exactly he prefers should happen apart from what I certainly feel is grown-up pragmatic cooperation in both scenarios by leaving narrow-minded party politics aside.

Perhaps Mr Keenan should consider putting his name forward for election and then he can determine how best to deliver on the important things that matter to local people, outside of any political bubbles he’s unhappy about.

Galen Milne. Ochiltree, Dunblane.

Democracy must be all or nothing

Sir, – Is it just me, or is democracy dying out in our country? It certainly seems so over the last few years. First it was the independence referendum of 2014, after which those who lost immediately started their campaign for the next one, finding any excuse to claim that the goalposts had been moved.

Then it was the Brexit referendum in 2016, after which the remoaners signed online petitions against the outcome, complained that people hadn’t known what they were voting for, etc.

Then it was the Liberal Democrats during the last election campaign, who told us if they were elected they would overturn the democratic Brexit vote (and they call themselves democrats).

Now it’s the Conservative party politicians, who are unaccepting of the fact that Boris won the majority of the vote of confidence. Now I am not especially a Boris fan but the majority still support him, so why will the rest not accept this?

What is it about people these days that they cannot accept the result of a democratic vote if it is not the outcome they wanted? What makes the losers always think that they are right and the majority is wrong?

How would they feel if they had won a vote and others then tried to undermine it?

Democracy is a precious commodity, and if it is to survive in this country we have to learn to accept defeat gracefully and move on.

That is surely the most important thing, regardless of our political views and personal opinions.

Susan Meichan. Newton Place, Elgin.

One-sided situation

Sir, – Having read your article on Wednesday regarding Union Street, I’m somewhat confused regarding the local authority not allowing taxis to use the Granite Mile.

Again, the passenger has to pay more because you have to take a detour.

Can I ask the local authority why it supports plc buses and not Aberdeen city taxis?

Are taxis a public service or the same as First Bus/Stagecoach?

Broad Street is another road where taxis are not permitted. It all appears to be very one-sided considering both buses and taxis transport passengers to and from the city centre.

I Fraser.

Number 13 bus route bemuses

Sir, – I, like T Shirron, took the number 13 bus to Castle Street on Monday May 30.

I, too, was confused as we turned into Union Terrace instead of Bridge Street. Why won’t the council listen to us and open up Bridge Street to Market Street to buses and taxis as it is not suitable for pedestrianisation.

The pavements are wide enough as there will never be the footfall there once was, not having any decent shops.

How many people polled actually use buses? Not many, I suspect.

They say they want to sit outside and enjoy food and drink. There is no way I would want to sit with gulls and pigeons flying about – also the freezing cold wind.

When I went for my booster vaccinations, the number 13 dropped me at the Music Hall. I walked to Back Wynd through Harriet Street to get to John Lewis – the same route as to Nickel and Dime, Savers and Farmfoods.

Normally the bus would stop at the Pound Shop which is a lot nearer. Going home, I’d catch it at McDonald’s.

The council should think of the many disabled people who are unable to walk any distance.

A moaning 82-year-old.