Readers’ letters: Revamp should make the most of Aberdeen beach for water users

Sir, – Out of 18 proposed developments described in your article covering the council’s proposals for a “revamp” of Aberdeen beach, only one of them, a possible triangular pier, has anything to do with the beach or the sea.

Things like events parks, farmers markets, BMX pump tracks, volleyball and basketball courts, football stadiums, amphitheatres and play parks could all be located inland.

The fact that the one marine-related proposal, the pier, will be subject to a specialist marine survey because of fears of flooding begs the question of why, with the possibility of rising sea levels due to global warming, we are locating new developments close to the shore.

The increasing development of land-based and indoor activity at the beach has already reduced the availability of parking for those who use the beach and sea itself.

Activities such as open water swimming, windsurfing, kite surfing, stand up paddle boarding, foil boarding, surfing and surf kayaking are becoming increasingly popular, at a time when governments are trying to promote healthy outdoor activity and reduce carbon emissions.

Using a city beach reduces disturbance to nesting seabirds and waterfowl during the breeding season, as can happen at remoter beaches and waterways. The activities described all take place with little or no infrastructure or cost to the city.

Aberdeen is unusual in that close to the city centre we have a stretch of beach offering a range of sea conditions depending on wind direction and strength, beachside parking along most of its length, space to rig and prepare kit beside one’s vehicle, no roads to cross and a short distance to carry kit to get to the water.

There is the added safety benefit of those on the water being readily visible to their fellow water users who are preparing for or finishing a session and keeping a watchful eye on their mates – with proximity to Coastguard and RNLI in emergency.

The sight of people enjoying accessible healthy outdoor sport should also encourage other beach users and passers-by to get active.

The council’s online description of the plans includes a “surf village”. Surfers require little in the way of land-based facilities and would not thank the council for anything that interfered with easy access and parking.

Water users would not want to stand in the way of any well-planned regeneration of the city, but I urge all those involved in the decision-making to ensure that we make the most of this natural asset and enhance the attraction of easy access for water users and their equipment. Not to do so would result in the loss of an existing asset to the city and result in people having to use more fuel to travel further afield to less safe locations and disturb more wildlife.

As a minimum, provisions for dedicated parking for water users should be assigned in two areas along the seaward side of the Esplanade. One should be to the east of Pittodrie Stadium where the ramp allows easy access between road and beach and the other should be at the southern end at Fittie where the conditions particularly suit surfers. Consultation with the watersports groups would be advised before any decisions are made.

Mark Openshaw, Earlswells Road, Cults, Aberdeen.

Hope of respectful indyref2 debate

Sir, – Thanks to your correspondents for pointing out an error in my earlier letter on colonialism (I recognise that Churchill could not have been responsible for concentration camps in the Boer War).

I do, however, stand by the basic premise of my letter that imposing political, social, economic colonialism (including slavery) on others is never “OK”, and I do not accept that British colonialism is “less bad” than others.

We cannot undo what we have done in the past, though what we can do is learn from these historical events, and the evidence includes that from more than 60 countries which have since become independent of the UK so that they can manage their own affairs.

We see an example of this learning closer to home with the set-up of the Scottish Parliament in 1999. A recognition that local communities have a better idea of how to manage their own affairs than a remote government far away.

Of course, the history of Scotland is still in the process of being rewritten. As elsewhere in the world, we are seeing increasing strains between the central authority (Westminster) and the local population, which may result in Scotland also taking the next step to independence.

In fact, I am noticing a lot more active debate on the constitutional question in The P&J and elsewhere, with less of the “now is not the time” non-debate, and with both sides of the constitutional divide making their case for indy or for the Union.

I suspect there is a realisation in Westminster that with opinion polls currently showing 50% for and 50% against independence, and with the independence campaign having just started, that this question needs to be answered in detail.

I do hope for respectful debate over the next year or so, and I also hope that we can talk TO each other rather than AT each other.

I have written a few letters to The P&J over the last few years debunking many of the usual anti-indy tropes, but I still see many authors using the same flawed arguments to “justify” why Scotland can’t be independent.

I consider myself lucky to have had good exposure to both sides of the debate as I previously voted No to independence.

We all need to understand both sides of the argument and not get stuck in our own group bubble.

And if that’s too difficult, let’s remember the main reason all those countries decided on independence from the UK – they wanted local politicians who understand them to make their laws.

And if they didn’t like their performance they wanted to be able to vote them out of office. Is it surprising that this is also what so many Scottish voters also want?

Willie Dunbar, Deeside Gardens, Aberdeen.

Keeping scandal off front pages

Sir, – It’s beginning to look like the go-to guys to get naughty politicians off the front pages and put a stop to any public scrutiny are the police.

The SNP £600k missing funds, Keir Starmer’s Covid beers, Margaret Ferrier MP’s Covid train ride, and now Patrick Grady are all examples of scandals that can’t be reported on while the police are investigating and then seem to take ages to come to a resolution.

The biggest example of the tactic backfiring has been partygate, where the police investigation was initiated, completed and fines imposed in a matter of months.

If these people were honest and upfront the police would be able to get on with their real job.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Advice for our representatives

Sir, – I write to appeal to all of those that purport to represent us either at local government or national government level.

The example of their behaviour, whether deliberate or unintentional, unfortunately seems to centre on forming groups of dominance hiding behind a “party” rather than working for those that elected them to represent them.

The prime efforts appear to be firstly to publicly denigrate opponents, secondly to make issues as complex as possible, and grab responsibility but avoid the accountability of promised achievement.

A “woke” society has been established without having to explain what is meant by “woke” (I thought it meant a state of ending sleep?)

As far as I can see from the performance of our representatives, “woke” must mean blame everyone and anything for a failure of achievement but never to accept any blame or fault themselves.

Generously assuming none of them deliberately abuse their elected roles as leaders of communities or a constituency, and in the absence of a job description and an appraisal system within their ranks, may I suggest that all elected officials, whether local or national, subject themselves to an honest self-appraisal?

In the instance that this would be too difficult, the use of a simple question may help them.

They could ask themselves individually the following: “Is my action adding value to my ward (or constituency) or is it just an expense?”

That would be a start.

Jacek Slupinski, Peterculter Retirement Park, Peterculter, Aberdeen.

Stop meddling with our beach

Sir, – This is the second time I have written in about our wonderful beach front, the first being when the council put in all the stupid bike lanes.

Have the council members ever been down to the beach front?

They seem determined to get rid of cars from the promenade. Any time of year it is very busy with people out walking, running, cycling or just enjoying the area.

By all means tidy up parts of it but leave access to cars so we can all visit the beach without a great hike. They do not seem to realise it is fine as it is which, with the amount of people there every day, kind of proves that. Encourage more things like street food venders, etc. Leave the ballroom alone as well and, on top of that, we now discover it has a mass grave of people who died of the plague.

The council are a very small part of Aberdeen residents and should ask the public what they want. I guarantee most will say leave the beach alone and spend money on more needy projects.

Don’t get me started on Union Terrace Gardens.

Billy Smith, beach lover.

Better late than never

Sir, – Well, well. People have been telling the council for years about the state of Aberdeen’s roads, pavements and buildings, but it takes a councillor tripping up in Rosemount and a night in hospital to experience what a lot of older people have been experiencing for years.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart said “it brought home the reality of the city’s crumbling pavements”.

Maybe the council will stop having all these visions and start at the grassroots and repair the old and dilapidated city infrastructure!

T. Shirron.