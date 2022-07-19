Readers’ letters: Highland Council funding, renewable energy and net zero

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Let’s hope that Highland Council does get some cash towards its proposed projects as mentioned in Thursday’s P&J.

However, let’s ask why a big chunk of the funding is aimed at the NC500 loop – with 50K for signage at affected villages, for example.

As most of the complaints are either of speeding or not allowing overtaking, why not put up some speed cameras in the villages and get some revenue back from the fines? Buy another few police motorcycles and prosecute the speeders – another source of incoming revenue. Also, motorcycles are ideal for breaking up the nose-to-tail convoys of inexperienced campervan drivers and to point out to these arrogant or ignorant motorists what is required of them on single-track and narrow roads. Signs generally are ignored even if the tourists actually manage to read them while trying to stay on the road and out of the ditches.

I note, too, that the Kylesku Bridge needs waterproofed. Why? The same procedure was carried out on the Kessock Bridge a few years ago. Why were these and doubtless others not constructed properly to begin with? Salt has been used to combat ice on roads for 60 years or more, so surely these relatively modern bridges should have been built to a standard able to stand up to this.

Alastair Armitstead, Achiltibuie, Ross-shire.

Renewables? More like ‘unreliables’

Sir, – Jeff Rogers wonders if the oil and gas industry can be relied on for our energy. What an amazing attuitude, as oil and gas has been providing world energy since the 1850s and from our own North Sea since 1970.

The idea of energy from unreliables such as wind and sun is very recent, and has yet to prove itself.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

Embarrassing for Scotland

Sir, – Your correspondent Ann Bowes criticises the Speaker for alleged anti-Scottish bias (Letters, July 16). Two Alba MPs staged an inappropriate stunt by interrupting prime minister’s questions by shouting about a second referendum. They were asked to sit down, and, when they refused, were told to leave the chamber. The same action would have been taken against any member who acted in such a ridiculous way.

“Our” representatives are not faced with a daily barrage of abuse. There are groans when Ian Blackford embarks on one of his rants about independence in his usual belligerent manner.

The best way for the SNP and Alba members to gain the respect of the House is to behave in an appropriate manner, rather than embarrassing Scotland.

David Burnside, Albert Terrace, Aberdeen.

Gene tech saves millions of lives

Sir, – G Davidson is still worried about the risks that could come from gene manipulation (Gene tech needs informed choices, Letters, July 16), and asks for education.

Here goes. The most topical examples of this technology at work are Covid vaccines.

The gene coding for the virus spike has been genetically manipulated and then arranged in such a way that it gets into our cells and stimulates our immune system.

Making vaccines this way instead of using traditional methods, which select harmless mutants, sped up vaccine development and roll out massively, delayed only by exhaustive evaluations of effectiveness and safety. Despite being “unnatural”, in Mr Davidson’s sense, they have saved millions of lives.

Hugh Pennington, Carlton Place, Aberdeen.

Abandoning net zero is absurd

Sir, – Your regular correspondent Clark Cross (Letters, July 16) suggests that we can solve the energy crisis by abandoning our net-zero commitments. This is absurd. We have an energy crisis because the costs of our main energy sources, oil and gas, have climbed so dramatically since the end of the pandemic. This, combined with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have created a perfect storm in the markets for fossil fuels.

Why would we want to continue getting sick on the rollercoaster ride of oil and gas prices when we can move to an all-electric world between now and 2045? In following a path to net zero, we will gradually reduce our need for dirty fuels and enjoy much cheaper and cleaner energy through wind, solar, hydrogen and hydro-electric systems. This won’t happen overnight, but it will happen soon enough if we keep our promises from COP26. Along the way, we will develop new technologies to export to markets like China and India, hastening the end of both the energy and climate crises.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.

A vision for a thriving Scotland

Sir, – With the second detailed Holyrood white paper entitled Renewing Democracy Through Independence, this continues the Scottish Government’s vision for an independent Scotland.

In building a new Scotland, Holyrood strives for a wealthier, happier and fairer country in the modern world. In fact, there are 10 independent European countries similar in size to Scotland, that are wealthier and happier than all of debt-ridden Tory Brexit Great Britain put together.

A well endowed, independent Scotland would top them all. Last year the people of Scotland voted again for a Holyrood Parliament with a clear majority in favour of independence.

In line with that democratic mandate, IndyRef2 will take place in October 2023. All unionist voices who oppose this must be regarded as undemocratic pariahs!

There are two choices for Scotland. Either to remain in a Tory, hard-Brexit UK, which Scotland overwhelmingly voted against, or to become a fully independent nation working alongside the other nations of the British Isles, Europe and the world.

Grant Frazer, Cruachan, Newtonmore.

Pool our resources

The more I think about it, the angrier I get at the proposed closure of the swimming baths in the Beach Leisure Centre, when the school holidays are past.

Our council persists in suggesting giving our hard-earned cash to the private Aberdeen Football Club to build a new stadium and ruin our beautiful natural beach in the process, which only needs some tender loving care in this poor world of extreme hardship nowadays.

Our tax money ought to be put towards saving the Beach Leisure Centre Swimming Baths for our children. What is more important than our children?

It is the only fun-loving wonderful swimming baths we have in Aberdeen, so I have been told, so I say keep it going with our cash.

Especially since the football club has been struggling the past few years. Just decorate Pittodrie as it holds over 22,000 folk if they wish to go.

Granny Annie.