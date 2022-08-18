Readers’ letters: Potential Eurovision venues, climate change and universal financial aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Potential Eurovision venues, climate change and universal financial aid

By P&J and EE readers
August 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sam Ryder was runner up at this year's Eurovision.
Sam Ryder was runner up at this year's Eurovision.

Sir, – With regards to Aberdeen missing out on hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

Why would Aberdeen get to host it? We have an airport that has few international destinations, and when flights do land there are not many taxis there to move people.

We have lost some large shopping stores, leaving a high street that has very little to offer international guests.

At least Glasgow has a chance! It has a motorway infrastructure and is close to Edinburgh and Prestwick Airports, as well as Rosyth docks, to help aid logistics.

Although P&J Live is the largest seating venue in Scotland, the options for people to get here are limited without a lot more travel.

When putting a promotional video together for the city, what would Aberdeen have compared to Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Look at websites like Tripadvisor and read about Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. The first thing you see about Aberdeen is a negative comment about poor infrastructure.

Anybody doing their homework and planning an event in a city will see this and score it down!

Sadly, Aberdeen might have the best venue, but it’s the other main minimum requirements that reduces its chances.

SH.

‘Nonsense’ about climate change

Sir, – Jeff Rogers’s worries (Letters, August 13) are almost irrelevant about climate change due to man-made carbon dioxide releases in the UK.

We put out less than 1.5% of the Earth’s total, with most of it emitted from eastern nations, China, India and many more, with no real intention of curbing it.

Scotland’s share is one 10th that of the UK.

The idea of our usefully setting a “good example” to other nations is ludicrous.

Anyway, there is no evidence, let alone proof, of climate benefit from decarbonisation, expected to cost at least £3trillion and vast societal expense and trouble.

All to no purpose.

Mr Rogers is therefore talking nonsense.

Charles Wardrop, Viewlands Road West, Perth.

Universal financial aid should only go to those in need

Sir, – “Keep your money, I don’t need it,” is not a statement that is often heard in this grasping world where success is measured on wealth accumulated, just my personal message to the government, as opinions on how help can be provided during the cost of living crisis dominate the news channels.

Looking at the glum faces and listening to stories of people being forced by rising energy costs to choose between eating and heating, even teachers having to use foodbanks, gives the impression that everyone is suffering.

This is far from reality, as for many, my immediate family included, the increases will be annoying (“What a price everything is nowadays, I blame Brexit”) but have little effect on their lifestyle.

Giving universal financial assistance is ludicrous. Governments can only bring in money through taxes or by borrowing so why should the latter have to soar to provide cash handouts to millions who don’t require help?

By following this path the tax burden on future generations will be enormous as borrowed money has to be repaid.

By all means, give extra finance to the many who are in genuine need but I have long held the view that any government assistance should go only to this group.

I will never forget a conversation I had many years ago with an elderly widow on the winter fuel payment. To her, it was a comfort knowing she had money to pay for her coal delivery.

I was too ashamed to say mine was spent on who knows what.

My opinions are not those of a wealthy man, just of someone fortunate to have the means to enjoy (maintain might be a better word) the modest existence of a disabled and sadly widowed octogenarian who never experienced nor desired an extravagant lifestyle.

How true the proverb – what you’ve never had you never miss.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Independence will bring happiness

Sir, – While the candidates for prime minister, the slick professional Rishi Sunak and the decidedly questionable Liz Truss, continue to campaign around England with a dash into Scotland, the UK descends into chaos as the cost of living crisis increases daily.

Although Rishi would be the most reliable and qualified to become PM, it appears that Liz has the ear of the mostly elderly Tory membership. She is the bookies’ favourite and they are seldom wrong.

From the disaster of Brexit and the dictates of Westminster governments we did not vote for, the success of a richly endowed independent Scotland is assured.

In control of all its assets, Scotland would be able to support a vibrant economy, currency and pension structure and take its place among the small, successful and happy nations of the world.

Grant Frazer, Cruachan, Newtonmore.

Port’s trust status requires scrutiny

Sir, – Might I draw your attention to the terrible state of two properties, adjacent to Torry harbour, owned by Port of Aberdeen.

The old Torry Bar (acquired late 2007) and the Bon-Accord Works at Greyhope Road (late 2012) have been abandoned and lie derelict.

Visitors to the fantastic Greyhope Centre have to pass these eyesores en route and the folk of Torry simply have no choice but to live with them.

Aberdeen Council have the power to intervene and order the owners to make repairs. Why are they not taking action?

Port of Aberdeen is a trust port and the community is enshrined in the regulations as a stakeholder in the harbour.

Given the lack of community engagement and the lack of stewardship of its properties in Torry, I wonder whether its trust port status should be seriously looked at?

Richard Caie, Wood Street, Torry, Aberdeen.

OAP volunteers should go on strike

Sir, – I have just read the letter from Finlay G Mackintosh (August 17) and could not agree more. If we save up we will be able to buy a postage stamp.

Not having a union of our own, may I suggest that all the public-spirited pensioners who have the ability and time to do voluntary work of every sort should agree on a date to go on strike together.

One week would surely be enough for all those in power to understand just how much work is being done in this country for no pay at all.

These people have worked long and hard all their lives in the hope of a reasonable pension to help them cope with the expenses associated with old age, only to be ignored when they need the help most.

Lindsay Rogers, Faichemiosal, Invergarry.

Tax cuts benefit the better off

Sir, – So Liz Truss wants “to hold the Scottish Government to account over its record on the NHS, education and transport”.

I wonder if she intends to do likewise with her own administration, given that their NHS is in meltdown, education little if any better, the escalating crime wave, and transport in chaos.

With the country’s credit card approaching its limit, she plans to significantly exceed it with her plans.

Tax cuts, while benefiting the better off, do nothing for those who actually need help in these straitened times. They most certainly do nothing to fund repayment of the massive debts either, even the interest on same, with interest rates about to escalate even further.

Interesting times await us in a Truss premiership, which is looking highly likely.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Festival of fishy fun

Sir, – A superb day of fun and food at Johnshaven Fish Festival was well organised by the festival team and, despite a very large turn-out, it all went like clockwork.

Dennis F Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.

