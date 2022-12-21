Readers’ letters: Aberdeen v Celtic, Aberdeen City Council’s failure to grit streets and the war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Aberdeen v Celtic, Aberdeen City Council’s failure to grit streets and the war in Ukraine

By P&J and EE readers
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
An Aberdeen player holding his head in his hands during the Aberdeen v Celtic match
Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Sir, – Jim Goodwin clearly didn’t listen to his keeper Kelle Roos who stated Aberdeen “need to put them (Celtic) under pressure” in Saturday’s game at Pittodrie (P&J, December 17). No such “pressure” proved forthcoming, merely a sitting back approach, allowing Callum McGregor to dominate midfield totally unchallenged. He fully deserved his winning goal.

A statistic of 19% possession in the biggest home game of the year with zero shots on target is completely unacceptable, and made for dismal viewing for loyal Dons fans.

None of us, of course, has overambitious expectations in games against the Old Firm these days, but I, for one, would be less disappointed if the Dons at least have a go yet lose by a higher margin.

Ian A Gillanders. Queens Road, Aberdeen.

Busy A9 on a road to nowhere without urgent dualling work

Sir, – I see that another couple of bits of sticking plaster are to be applied to the A9 while the required dualling did not even get a mention in Holyrood last Thursday.

The section between Perth and Inverness is a total muddle of two-lane, dual-lane, some totally useless bits of three-lane, slip roads, crossovers (to get over one carriageway to the opposite side), agricultural access and egress, laybys – both with and without a protective verge – and average speed cameras that appear to have achieved nothing. Now we are to get more signs and warnings to add to the confusion.

There is little wonder that disorientation occurs to those not totally familiar with this significant main route into the Highlands.

Recently a junction near Munlochy on the A835 had restrictions incorporated due to previous accidents and poor initial design, so why not close some of the access points on to the A9 where confusion has resulted in fatal and serious collisions.

The simple answer is a 40mph limit and a double white line from Perth to Inverness – the net increase in time taken to travel the 100 miles or so would be less than that wasted currently every time there are closures and investigations following collisions.

Alastair Armitstead. Achiltibuie, Ross-shire.

Wind energy seems to be a lot of hot air

Sir, – I’m sure I’ve read over the years that Peter Macari is a keen supporter of independence and therefore the SNP, whose policies include shutting down our oil and gas industry, littering the country with far more windmills than we can ever use or, indeed, as I looked out my car window this windless morning, actually rotate, and promising, with huge fanfare at their annual conference in 2017, a national energy company to produce cheap bills that never saw the light of day.

Surely they should be included in his list of national energy “disgraces”?

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Celtic winning goal not a ‘sucker punch’

Sir, – The abject manner of the loss to Celtic was shocking. The stats do not lie.

AFC fans know that the Old Firm are miles ahead of all other teams in Scotland but we do not expect, or accept, parking the bus at home, two shots at goal – neither on target – and a post-match quote that the winning goal was a sucker punch. It was the least Celtic deserved.

Mr Goodwin is beginning to sound like Mr Glass and we all know how that ended.

Bob Mackay. Silverburn Road, Aberdeen.

Eco-warriors were nowhere in Qatar

Sir, – The spectacular Fifa World Cup in Qatar is over and hundreds of thousands of fans and footballers have gone home.

Tens of thousands of additional greenhouse gases were created. Qatar has the world’s third-largest proven natural gas reserves and oil and gas account for more than 70% cent of total government revenue. It is therefore surprising that not one single demonstrator from Extinction Rebellion, Tyre Extinguishers, Affordable Energy, Insulate Britain, Just stop Oil, Animal Rebellion, The Fridays for Future Movement, Last Generation, Scientist Rebellion and Stop Climate Chaos Scotland glued or chained themselves to the stadium or threw paint on buildings.

Eco-warriors? No, they are all eco-cowards.

Clark Cross. Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Lack of true grit to treat frozen streets

A man walking through snow with his hood up
Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Sir, – The city council should be held responsible for their total and abject failure to ensure that Aberdeen’s roads and pavements have been kept clear of snow and ice. Its not as if the north-east doesn’t have the climate which means we never see wintry conditions as we regularly experience Arctic, Siberian and Atlantic blasts of weather which has made our mountains famous for their part in mountaineering history.

Traversing the city over this last week has been a matter of taking your life in your own hands, and all because some lazy bureaucrats cannot be bothered to do their job. Not one single person I’ve met has had anything complimentary to say about the entire situation. It’s been so bad that if the council don’t get a firmer grip on their duties and obligations not only might people consider purchasing crampons, but some may even decide paying their council tax is optional in the same way as gritting is.

Is this really the way the council thinks it should perform? But then with its own history of adverse influences draining precious fiscal resources, it should be defunding them to ensuring vital public services remain and real priorities come first.

Ian Beattie. Baker Street, Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Seeking answers over constitution

Sir, – Every time an English commentator reminds us that England won the Fifa World Cup in 1966 should we remind them that, like Qatar today, homosexuality was illegal until 1967 in England and 1980 in Scotland? Do you think it would shut them up on the subject? Probably not.

Some things never change and on Saturday evening my first order was in Princes Street in Aberdeen which is not far from Constitution Street, something – the constitutional question that is – that has dominated Scottish and UK politics and newspaper letters pages for a very long time.

The other thing that has not changed is that while Aberdeen FC supporters can stop vehicles from moving on King Street at the end of a football match, whether their team sets up defensively – as was the case on Saturday – or more offensively they still seem to lose to Celtic. One of my Aberdeen customers was happy on Saturday but she happened to be Croatian.

They tried the offensive approach at Ibrox and still lost the match. My customer was delayed getting back home by football traffic from Bridge of Don to their home not far from Pittodrie Stadium.

I was listening to Your Requests With Gary Innes on Sunday night during the Fifa World Cup final and maybe someone from Aberdeenshire Council can explain why, for 200 yards of roadworks between the Ardoe House Hotel and Blairs and certainly Riverside of Blairs, there’s a long diversion via North Deeside Road? Is the hospitality industry not supposed to be at breaking point – this is surely one you cannot blame on the Scottish Government?

As we move to 2023 is there any chance Scottish politicians, like Fifa, can actually do as they say they are going to do and – like Your Requests With Gary Innes – be a welcome addition to Scottish life and stop making health, education and the constitutional question political footballs?

I know this may be hard to take for many on the unionist side of the argument but those of us that voted for Scottish independence in 2014 are as much a part of union as they are. Unfortunately, they seem to want to turn a victory in 2014 into a defeat sometime in the future by refusing to reform the union in any meaningful way.

Like football, you are only as good as the last result.

Peter Ovenstone. Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

Dons got what they deserved

Sir, – Aberdeen got exactly what they deserved against Celtic – nothing.

Willie Miller during the Glass era questioned what they practised in their swanky new training facility but still we see every corner louped hopefully into the box, every free kick blootered into the wall (or row Z) and only one person deemed able to take throw-ins.

Where’s the inventiveness and fast and exciting attacking football we were promised, the only threat they appear to have is DUK duping the ref into awarding a penalty.

Somebody should remind Goodwin they’re in the entertainment industry.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen.

Time for dialogue on Ukraine is now

Four people walking in a row, one woman has a Ukraine flag draped around her shoulders
Image: UK Government

Sir, – Do the leaders of the Western democracies really believe that Ukraine can achieve military victory over Russia and force the troops of the aggressor from their land?

That is the impression as more and more armaments are promised to the defenders, who should be applauded for the heroic defence of their country, but isn’t now the time for dialogue between the warring parties in an attempt to broker a deal to prevent further loss of innocent lives and destruction of infrastructure that may never be rebuilt?

Concessions will have to be made. Putin is already a loser, his primary objective lies in tatters along with the bodies of so many young Russians giving their lives in an attempt to bring reality to the dreams of a despot, while Ukraine must realise it will not reclaim its Eastern territories as the inhabitants’ desire is to be part of Russia. War always ends with all combatants as losers. I feel pain at the daily diet of news where citizens without power in the freezing depths of winter, those entering the final chapter of lives that probably began when Ukraine was part of the Soviet empire, which Putin in his folly strives to recreate, and babies still in their mother’s arms, live underground like rats in fear of enemy missiles on their journey to bring destruction and death.

Western financial support should go to rebuilding Ukraine, not prolonging a conflict that will produce no winners.

Putin is not Methuselah. Russia on his departure will hopefully cease to become the world’s pariah, as a family member who has worked in the country found the people not with thoughts of conquest but just lives like you and I.

Ivan W Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Load of rubbish

Sir, – How can you defend manager Goodwin for being so defensive against Celtic? Dons – 2 shots, 0 on target, 19% possession, 209 passes, 0 corners. Celtic – 33 shots, 10 on target, 81% possession, 853 passes and 7 corners.

Goodwin not only frustrated Celtic but all of the Dons fans who turned up on a very cold day.

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Daylight robbery

Sir, – I’ve always been prompt in paying any bills. With my recent electricity bill on the internet I was informed that I could save £96 a year by paying with direct debit – how can they justify charging me £96 more if I don’t choose this option? No paperwork or postage costs, everything should be instantly costed by computer.

Norrie Brand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Scottish Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament/ PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?
Harold Wilson at a press conference after his announcement that he was to give up office as Prime Minister when a successor was elected.
Readers' Letters: Independence is only way we can escape this groundhog day
Image: SIPA PRESS/REX Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Parallels between present day and the 70s strikes, energy bills and indyref2
Image: Chris Sumner
Readers' letters: Celebrating Union Terrace Gardens reopening, Gender Reform Bill and the future of…
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The importance of rural hospitals, A9 crashes and the government suing over…
Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen Parking permits, warming up with Scottish soups and the 'kings' of…
Image: Chris Sumner
Readers' letters: Barnardo's grateful for support, paper deliveries in all weathers and new Aberdeen…
Drivers are no longer allowed to travel through the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Confusing changes to Aberdeen city centre, NHS funding and rising parking permits
peat fires
Readers' letters: The need for peat fires, electric vehicle charging points and the council's…
Post Thumbnail
Readers' Letters: Why are we paying gobal prices for energy? Plus caution over Aberdeen…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented