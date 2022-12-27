Readers’ letters: Celebrating Union Terrace Gardens reopening, Gender Reform Bill and the future of Aberdeen City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Now that the reimagined Union Terrace Gardens has been reopened it may be time to consider how Aberdeen got here.

Not only is the new garden a direct riposte to the controversies created by the city’s best-known oil tycoon but it is also the product of ideas which germinated during four years of Trump-esque tales told by the anti-culture and City of Culture bid-losing fossil fuel folk.

While some people have justifiably pointed out the cost overruns and delays, some of which are undoubtedly pandemic-related, it should be celebrated that Union Terrace Gardens is still here at all.

It should be noted for posterity that was a result of so many passionate people who did not want a city centre oasis decked over by self-centred dunderheids at exorbitant public cost.

Hopefully, the high design and build standards talked about mean the new gardens will last long after the oil industries shuffle off and breathe their last.

After Spectra, in spring 2023 new plant growth and reinstated turf will make the gardens a place for making new green memories.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Public sector must cut staff numbers

Sir, – The public sector headcount is now a massive 5.8 million, an increase of 426,000 since 2018.

The civil service was responsible for 77,000 of that increase. Public sector employees take 7.9 days sick leave compared to 5.5 days in the private sector.

There are tens of thousands of non-jobs.

The government must force the public sector to cut their employee numbers, reduce sickness levels and impose a freeze on all new and replacement jobs unless they are front-line services.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Human rights in need of protection

Sir, – My attention was recently drawn to a 46-page document published by the World Health Organisation titled “Article-by-Article Compilation of Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)”.

Several of the amendments cause me concern, but one on page 3 is Orwellian.

The proposal is to delete the clause that says “the implementation of these regulations shall be with full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons”.

This will be replaced with a new clause that is much longer, is vague and makes no mention of these three principles.

Please complain to your MP about this.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.

Gender Reform Bill opposition

Sir, – At Christmas we celebrate the coming of light and truth into our world in the person of Jesus Christ.

Yet in the days leading up to Christmas 2022, the Scottish Parliament devoted almost all its time and energy on passing the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, a piece of legislation that turns truth on its head and has the potential to cause deep harm.

That people are born male or female is a matter of objective truth, yet the core of the bill is to erase this distinction by introducing a system of self-identification whereby someone as young as 16 can change their legal sex on the basis of feelings alone. There was something eerily prophetic about the fact that the first of two unprecedented late- night sessions debating amendments was curtailed by the lights in the Holyrood chamber turning off at midnight.

Light and truth were willingly silenced. Even so, we can be thankful for the 39 MSPs who voted against the bill, and for those with the wisdom and courage to speak out over recent days.

Michael Veitch, CARE for Scotland, Renfrew Street, Glasgow.

Dons snatch defeat from jaws of victory

Sir, – In a reversal of Irving Stone’s words, the ecstasy and agony of the football fan was laid bare on a winter’s evening at Pittodrie, the final whistle and Aberdeen had somehow succeeded in losing to Rangers.

Despite giving a goal start to the Ibrox giants, diminished in class to the extent that probably such an accolade is no longer appropriate, our Dandies then showed their attacking prowess, leaving their opponents looking second best in a spell that brought two goals of the highest class.

Duk’s free-kick opener, if scored by Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappe, would have had pundits marvelling at the skill of the man.

Then with the Dons more than holding their own manager Goodwin withdrew three players with attacking intent, “dead on their feet” with a battle far from won, and their replacements signalled we hold what we have.

As Rangers upped the ante in a desperate bid to take something from the game the Dons’ defence retreated deeper and deeper until I feared the back four would end up in the front row of the Richard Donald Stand.

At last, the 90 minutes were up with the lead intact, then the board for added-on time said seven minutes so I knew our boys were in trouble as no sides are more dangerous in added-on time than the Old Firm – normal-time nondescripts become added-time avatars.

Five minutes passed then a Rangers shot, a parry, a spill, the rebound blasted into the Dons’ net.

At least a draw had been secured, but no, further horror was to emerge – another Rangers ball into the box, limbs in disarray to deal with the bounce, to no avail as an attacking boot forced the ball over the line – defeat snatched from the jaws of victory. The folly of trying to shut up shop before closing time was cruelly exposed.

“Tis better for your bravest to die attacking than the whole army to perish in defence.”

I went to my bed fair scunnered.

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

It’s not end of the road for fossil fuel

Sir, – I have read up many articles regarding the end of the use of fossil fuels for providing power for cars, vans, etc. Going full steam ahead with the use of battery cells to power the aforementioned vehicles will be and, in fact, is a disaster for all manufacturers of petrol, diesel and LPG vehicles.

This change has now demolished many of the dealerships in the UK and, for some reason, has highly inflated the prices of second-hand cars.

Many thousands of jobs will be lost in the UK motor industries as well as affecting others.

I was one of the people who wanted to reduce our need for fossil fuels but now I feel this is wrong.

Without fossil fuels we are going in a negative direction, with disastrous consequences. The battery-powered vehicle is far too costly and this cost will hit many millions, even just in the UK.

The roads will be very quiet in the coming years but so will shops, restaurants, hotels, airports and such like.

Someone needs to stop this fiasco and develop another engine that uses fossil fuels in a cleaner and efficient way and very quickly.

Gavin Elder, Prunier Drive, Peterhead.

Please make my letters redundant

Sir, – Much as I enjoy the thinking and writing process of my letters, I greatly look forward to the day when I think they won’t be necessary.

That will be the day when we become an independent nation again and there will be no nationalists or unionists.

We can just get on with running our business as a normal country.

I was very impressed by the news this week regarding the dignified and cooperative manner in which the Republic of Ireland has shared power and leadership between the main parties in the best interests of the country.

What a good example.

I would like to send seasons greetings to all the readers and writers of P&J letters, even those with whom I have locked horns.

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Work together for success

Sir, – Success is a word we never hear much within Aberdeen City Council, but just maybe the people of Aberdeen can see a glimmer of hope concerning Union Street.

The council know what’s needed and they know what the people of Aberdeen want.

A city to be proud of, where we can go and enjoy weekends etc, watch it grow, bring more trade, grow our economy, open new shops. Top names may even want to be part of it.

Engaging the wider community would also be a great idea, especially the younger generation as it’s their future. It’s time for every citizen to get involved and make our city a place people want to visit from all over the world.

Councillors need to work alongside the people, the businesses etc to make this happen.

J. Durno, Aberdeen.

Bans choking life out of city

Sir, – The net zero ‘green mist’ that our councillors, officials and forums have adopted must stop!

This madness against anything with a combustion engine is choking the life out of a dying city centre.

Aberdeen is a few-street city.

Closing this one and blocking off that one is restricting the flow of traffic.

Broad Street is working well (EE, Dec 16) and not being allowed onto Guild Street is definitely obstructive (EE, Dec 20).

The majority of cyclists on Union Street are delivery ones and not fleeing the Terminator! (EE, Dec 17).

Certain forums and organisations have an agenda against motorists – only 170 out of a population of over 200,000 turned up at an emergency meeting at the Douglas Hotel!

What does that tell you? The minority cannot be allowed to rule the majority!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.