Readers’ Letters: An MP writes in to discuss what full fibre means for Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – In 2016 I set up the Gigabit City Steering Group, made up of the council, chambers of commerce and businesses with a challenge to make Inverness one of the UK’s best-connected cities.

Today I am delighted that after four years of build, and a £24.5 million investment from CityFibre, we have reached that goal.

The Gigabit City Steering Group were clear in our intention to bring together commercial and public interests to ensure that the people and businesses of our city, and the region beyond, would be able to benefit from a truly future-proofed digital infrastructure platform.

From increased productivity and innovation to better-served public services, including schools and health centres, full fibre is the gold standard of connectivity – but it’s more than just better, faster and more reliable broadband.

Full fibre is the foundation for growth and success that the people and businesses of Inverness can build upon for generations to come.

Now the network build has been successfully completed and is live across over 28,000 homes, it will continue to underpin Inverness’ continued development as one of Europe’s fastest growing cities.

This infrastructure sits at the centre of a future-looking Inverness and is expected to generate significant economic, social and environmental benefits.

Reports estimate that these include over £100m in productivity and innovation gains and £22m from a widened workforce over a 15-year period. Enabling 5G rollout alone could drive up to £238m in positive economic impact.

In the four years since the rollout began, dozens of jobs have been created and, by keeping collaboration at the heart of the project, the rollout has been delivered with the minimal amount of disruption possible.

The council, chamber of commerce and the community themselves have all played their part in supporting and enabling this critical work to complete so quickly.

Inverness and the wider Highland region is known for its entrepreneurial spark. This next generation of technology will unleash a new era of creativity and innovation, and we look forward to seeing this reputation grow in the years to come.

With this digital foundation in place, it is up to all of us to take advantage of what this network offers. With gigabit speeds and unparalleled reliability, Inverness’ full fibre network puts it on an even footing with the best-connected cities on the planet.

I am immensely proud of all we have achieved to reach this goal and look forward to seeing the city and region beyond thrive in this digital future.

Drew Hendry MP. Beechwood Business Park, Inverness.

Bins rollout a waste of cash

Last week we took delivery of our new general waste grey bin and this week we will receive our new recycling bins.

It was never explained why the bins had to be replaced as they were in perfectly serviceable condition, and in fact the new bins seem to have a flimsier lid which will likely break before long.

I don’t know how many bins have been replaced across Aberdeenshire but I expect it will have cost about £100 per household, which will be several hundred thousand pounds across the shire.

Meanwhile, the potholes on our country roads require a 4×4 vehicle to cross them with any level of confidence that your exhaust won’t be left by the roadside; facilities such as libraries are open for reduced hours; public toilets are closed; and leisure facilities are threatened with closure.

We all know that inflation is out of control, largely caused by energy prices, but made worse by the dogmatic stupidity of our governments in Westminster and Holyrood, so it is reasonable to expect an increase in council tax.

This is plea to Aberdeenshire Council to get a grip and spend our council tax wisely, instead of on things that no one has asked for, or needs.

G Duncan, Stonehaven

Litter louts

Our countryside and streets are a disgrace with fly tipping and litter everywhere.

Why not increase the fines for litter louts?

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn

Building in quake zone led to disaster

Sir, – As we view the devastation resulting from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria – thousands of lives lost, with surviving family members distraught at the loss of their loved ones, buildings that were their homes reduced to rubble – the impotence of the developed world is laid bare.

We are powerless to prevent the land from moving under our feet but surely questions must be asked as to why a disaster of such magnitude was allowed to happen?

The land mass of Turkey and Syria cover well documented areas of fault zones on the earth’s surface where a series of historically devastating earthquakes have been recorded. An event of similar magnitude occurred about two centuries ago in the same parts of the countries now in ruins.

Why then was building, especially multi-storey apartment blocks housing many families, allowed in areas where movements in the earth’s crust are predicted?

It is akin to building houses on flood plains, all too often an occurrence in our country when financial profit takes precedence over predictable consequence.

Ivan W Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Missiles are too costly

Rishi Sunak said “the government will do whatever it takes” to protect UK airspace from hostile flying objects (EE February 14).

A sidewinder missile costs $400,000, the US has used four so far. That’s a lot to waste on a balloon. Let the wind do its job for free.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

We would love to hear about the issues that matter to you – email letters@pressandjournal.co.uk or ee.letters@ajl.co.uk with your full address and daytime phone number to be verified.