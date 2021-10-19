Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Rejecting the Scottish Cluster carbon capture bid is a colossal mistake

By The Press & Journal
October 19, 2021, 6:47 pm
A renewable energy race is taking place (Photo: Global Warming Images/Shutterstock)
A renewable energy race is taking place (Photo: Global Warming Images/Shutterstock)

Disappointment is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the UK Government’s decision to snub the north-east’s Scottish Cluster bid.

This is not merely a case of hurt feelings. Many livelihoods and the future prosperity of the area hangs in the balance, as locals await support and encouragement from those who lead them. Further afield, the rest of the UK will be robbed of this collective’s invaluable knowledge and will not reap the benefits of it.

A race to transition to renewable energy is taking place and, with just a few years to get this massive change right, every second is absolutely crucial.

Scotland – and particularly the north of the country – is in a position of natural advantage when it comes to carbon capture, but valuable people are leaving the sector as a result of ongoing uncertainty. There is no more time to waste if we want to retain them.

Sir Ian Wood is right to insist that the government rethink its choice and, at the very least, add the Scottish Cluster to the Track 1 programme. But, as Sir Ian points out, as many clusters as possible should receive backing in order to encourage collaboration and make positive change as easy as possible for the entire UK.

Sir Ian Wood (Photo: Abermedia/Michal Wachucik)

If the Committee on Climate Change considers carbon capture and storage “a necessity not an option” for achieving net zero targets, then there is no sense in delaying the inevitable. Try as they might, the government will not convince anyone that the members of the Scottish Cluster are the wrong people for this task.

‘Levelling up’ must include Scotland

Reassurances that the north-east bid is likely to be considered for the next round of funding will not bring comfort to anyone involved.

The UK Government insists that it is already investing in Scotland’s switch to renewable energy and is committed to doing more. A sign of true commitment – far more effective than making paltry promises – would be to simply give the Scottish Cluster the green light and let the experts get to work.

There is no valid reason and no acceptable excuse for the decision not to approve the Scottish Cluster bid

If Boris Johnson is serious about “levelling up” every part of the UK, that must include Scotland. It is in the prime minister’s best interests to keep Scottish voters onside and to keep some of Scotland’s most brilliant technological and practical minds in the north.

There is no valid reason and no acceptable excuse for the decision not to approve the Scottish Cluster bid. We call on the UK Government to rethink this colossal mistake immediately.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal