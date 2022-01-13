The Voice of the North: Westminster Tories won’t level up Scotland, just look down their noses at it

An error occurred. Please try again.

Make no mistake, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s branding of Douglas Ross as “a lightweight figure” is an insult to all of us, regardless of personal politics.

It is also an irrefutable red flag.

Despite years of Boris Johnson’s government stressing its commitment to the Union, the Westminster Tories have made their true feelings about Scotland’s significance abundantly clear.

The masks have slipped and revealed only childish smirks.

They have no interest in “levelling up” our country, only in looking down their noses at it, as Michael Gove’s barb about Elgin underlines.

London’s Tories are weakening their position beyond England’s borders in a potentially irreparable fashion

With fellow party members like these, who needs enemies? It is no wonder Ross felt the need to disassociate himself from this toxic bunch by calling for the prime minister’s resignation.

The Scottish Conservative leader has at least proven himself a man of his word on this occasion. His colleagues in Westminster have repeatedly done the opposite.

Scotland needs strong opposition not party infighting

By unashamedly demeaning not just the Moray MP and his position but also the party’s leader in Wales, Andrew RT Davies, London’s Tories are weakening their position beyond England’s borders in a potentially irreparable fashion.

Boris Johnson’s front bench are undermining their own party in Scotland precisely when this country is desperately in need of a strong opposition. If they feel Douglas Ross’s leadership is lacking, they should act like adults and address the issue to bolster the Scots Conservatives’ chances, not resort to childish name-calling.

As it stands, the UK Government is abdicating its responsibility to put maximum pressure on an SNP which has been in power for 15 years and is showing it.

Douglas Ross undoubtedly condemned the prime minister’s lockdown escapades in an attempt to maintain stability in Scotland for his party. Sniping from Westminster has only resulted in making the Scottish Tories’ future less secure.

Fitting, really, since their sneering itself reeks of insecurity.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day