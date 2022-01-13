The Voice of the North: Westminster Tories won’t level up Scotland, just look down their noses at it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Westminster Tories won’t level up Scotland, just look down their noses at it

By The Press & Journal
January 13, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 6:06 pm
House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has publicly called Douglas Ross "a lightweight figure" (Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock)
House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has publicly called Douglas Ross "a lightweight figure" (Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock)

Make no mistake, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s branding of Douglas Ross as “a lightweight figure” is an insult to all of us, regardless of personal politics.

It is also an irrefutable red flag.

Despite years of Boris Johnson’s government stressing its commitment to the Union, the Westminster Tories have made their true feelings about Scotland’s significance abundantly clear.

The masks have slipped and revealed only childish smirks.

They have no interest in “levelling up” our country, only in looking down their noses at it, as Michael Gove’s barb about Elgin underlines.

London’s Tories are weakening their position beyond England’s borders in a potentially irreparable fashion

With fellow party members like these, who needs enemies? It is no wonder Ross felt the need to disassociate himself from this toxic bunch by calling for the prime minister’s resignation.

The Scottish Conservative leader has at least proven himself a man of his word on this occasion. His colleagues in Westminster have repeatedly done the opposite.

Scotland needs strong opposition not party infighting

By unashamedly demeaning not just the Moray MP and his position but also the party’s leader in Wales, Andrew RT Davies, London’s Tories are weakening their position beyond England’s borders in a potentially irreparable fashion.

Boris Johnson’s front bench are undermining their own party in Scotland precisely when this country is desperately in need of a strong opposition. If they feel Douglas Ross’s leadership is lacking, they should act like adults and address the issue to bolster the Scots Conservatives’ chances, not resort to childish name-calling.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross (Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media)

As it stands, the UK Government is abdicating its responsibility to put maximum pressure on an SNP which has been in power for 15 years and is showing it.

Douglas Ross undoubtedly condemned the prime minister’s lockdown escapades in an attempt to maintain stability in Scotland for his party. Sniping from Westminster has only resulted in making the Scottish Tories’ future less secure.

Fitting, really, since their sneering itself reeks of insecurity.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

Read more from The Press & Journal's editorial team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal