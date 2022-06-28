The Voice of the North: Independence won’t magically make failing public services ‘better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Voice of the North: Independence won’t magically make failing public services ‘better’

By The Press & Journal
June 28, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 5:48 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a date for a second Scottish independence referendum (Photo: PA)
A spotlight was shone on two strikingly contrasting issues at Holyrood on Tuesday.

In the debating chamber, the first minister announced a proposed date for a second independence referendum, delivering a passionate speech about how vastly improved life could be in Scotland if it separated from the rest of the UK.

In a committee meeting, islanders aired their frustrated, anxious and heartbroken views on Scotland’s “utterly chaotic” ferry network, declaring that they have no confidence left in the Scottish Government. They are by no means the only ones.

Public services are beyond breaking point. During the last week alone, evidence of a string of problems has arisen, from teacher shortages and free school meal delays to long A&E waiting times and dangerously insufficient maternity care.

These devolved issues are simply not being dealt with and are, instead, snowballing, particularly far away from the Central Belt in the north and north-east.

‘Land of milk and honey’ rhetoric is fiction

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon paints an absurdly optimistic view of how independence could make everything “better” for Scots, as though she has the ability to flick a switch in October 2023 following an imagined Yes vote. This “land of milk and honey” rhetoric is a fiction. Leaving the UK opens the door to economic uncertainty, exacerbated by the existing cost of living crisis.

The reality is, one way or another, things are on track to get worse for Scottish people, who already feel abandoned by their leaders.

Ms Sturgeon takes no responsibility for the sorry state of ferries, nor any other lacking public service. If she did, her main concern would be fixing the mess her government presided over and winning back the trust of voters. Alas, evidently this is not the plan.

The first minister has not hesitated to admit that her focus from now until next autumn will be firmly on independence. What state will our vital yet rapidly degrading public services be in after a further 16 months of neglect?

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

