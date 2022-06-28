The Voice of the North: Independence won’t magically make failing public services ‘better’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spotlight was shone on two strikingly contrasting issues at Holyrood on Tuesday.

In the debating chamber, the first minister announced a proposed date for a second independence referendum, delivering a passionate speech about how vastly improved life could be in Scotland if it separated from the rest of the UK.

In a committee meeting, islanders aired their frustrated, anxious and heartbroken views on Scotland’s “utterly chaotic” ferry network, declaring that they have no confidence left in the Scottish Government. They are by no means the only ones.

Public services are beyond breaking point. During the last week alone, evidence of a string of problems has arisen, from teacher shortages and free school meal delays to long A&E waiting times and dangerously insufficient maternity care.

These devolved issues are simply not being dealt with and are, instead, snowballing, particularly far away from the Central Belt in the north and north-east.

‘Land of milk and honey’ rhetoric is fiction

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon paints an absurdly optimistic view of how independence could make everything “better” for Scots, as though she has the ability to flick a switch in October 2023 following an imagined Yes vote. This “land of milk and honey” rhetoric is a fiction. Leaving the UK opens the door to economic uncertainty, exacerbated by the existing cost of living crisis.

The reality is, one way or another, things are on track to get worse for Scottish people, who already feel abandoned by their leaders.

🗣️Nicola Sturgeon has just laid out her route to a second independence referendum saying the people of Scotland have a right to determine their own future… pic.twitter.com/bIPaAi0tT8 — The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) June 28, 2022

Ms Sturgeon takes no responsibility for the sorry state of ferries, nor any other lacking public service. If she did, her main concern would be fixing the mess her government presided over and winning back the trust of voters. Alas, evidently this is not the plan.

The first minister has not hesitated to admit that her focus from now until next autumn will be firmly on independence. What state will our vital yet rapidly degrading public services be in after a further 16 months of neglect?

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day