The Voice of the North: Boris Johnson has cost the UK more than just its dignity

By The Press & Journal
July 7, 2022, 6:34 pm
Boris Johnson officially announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Like a stumbling reveller without the self-awareness to know when to call it a night, Boris Johnson lingers on in Downing Street.

While David Cameron and Theresa May temporarily remained in their positions as prime minister post-resignation, neither displayed such a flagrant lack of integrity as Johnson while in power.

And, unlike Johnson, both showed genuine regret and humility in their parting speeches, relatable on a human level for many watching, regardless of political belief.

In contrast, our most recent PM’s jovial words rang hollow on Thursday, as he continued to attempt to pass the blame, never coming close to taking responsibility for any of his past actions, nor to sounding sincere.

It is abundantly clear that Johnson does not believe he has done anything wrong while in office. Even for that reason alone, it is near impossible to feel a shred of sympathy for him.

Not fit to represent constituents, let alone the country

This is the man who has brought shame not just on the Conservative Party and Westminster, but the whole of the UK, making a mockery of our democracy. But Boris Johnson has not only cost the nation its dignity.

If he is allowed to limp on any longer, he will, yet again, be getting away with doing exactly as he pleases

His stubborn refusal to resign as prime minister has resulted in a taxpayer bill of more than £420,000 in compensation, now owed to former ministers who bowed out en masse. Many of these capable politicians will likely soon return to government, but felt forced to resign in order to demonstrate their loss of confidence.

During a cost of living crisis, this farcical situation is outrageous, yet characteristic of Johnson.

A photograph obtained by ITV News of the Prime Minister raising a glass at a leaving party on November 13 2020, during lockdown (Photo: ITV/PA Wire)

He cannot be allowed the opportunity to embarrass Britain any further; he must step down immediately and entirely, not just as PM but also as an MP. This unscrupulous individual is not fit to represent constituents, let alone the entire country.

If he is allowed to limp on any longer, he will, yet again, be getting away with doing exactly as he pleases, not what pleases fellow party members nor voters.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

